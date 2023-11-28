Girls Best of the Week: Elgin freshman makes grand debut in basketball season opener

Maycee Muselin introduced herself to the area girls basketball scene over the holiday weekend.

The Elgin freshman put up 27 points on 11 field goals and five foul shots to lead the Comets to a season-opening 75-58 victory at Triad. Muselin gets it honestly as the younger sister of multi-time All-Ohioan Bekah Muselin.

Elgin teammate Jordan Wall filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals, while Sam Girton added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Taylor Schoen and Madison Hill combined for 11 rebounds. Nine players scored for Elgin.

The Comets trailed 17-12 after the first quarter, but shot 53 percent for the game to Triad's 28 percent.

● Pleasant jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 40-10 edge by halftime of a 54-23 victory at home over Bucyrus. Whitney Waddell scored 20 points to lead the Spartans, while Avah Steele had 15 and Emerson Williams 10.

● North Union jumped out to a 30-9 halftime lead over Cardington and won 47-32.

For the Wildcats, Kennedy Harrah put up 20 points with five assists and seven steals, Aubrey Benedict produced 15 points, and Zoe Wedding added eight points and four steals. Brenna Martino led NU (1-0) with nine rebounds, and Addison Wedding had five boards.

Abbi Hardwick paced Cardington with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kinstin Kenthorn had 11 points, and Lydia Hess had 10 points and four steals.

Northmor's Alexis See drives into the paint.

● Highland found itself down 15 points, but rallied for a 53-52 victory over Northridge. Kate Clements dropped 16 points, and Aubree Bellamy and Addie Mullins had nine apiece for the Scots.

In a 51-37 loss to Fredericktown, Bryleigh Young scored a career-high 19 points for Highland as the Scots (1-1) trailed 9-0 to start against the Freddies.

● In other games, Mount Gilead (1-0) blew out Galion 61-25, Northmor (1-1) defeated Crestline 36-22 and Olentangy Berlin topped Marion Harding (0-1) 50-26. No other information was made available.

Rob McCurdy, Marion Star

