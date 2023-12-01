GIRLS BB: No. 4 Caston bombards No. 11 Lewis Cass 53-28

Nov. 30—FULTON — It was a showdown of undefeated state-ranked teams with Caston hosting Lewis Cass Wednesday at the Logansport Savings Bank Cass County Tournament.

But it was all Lady Comets, who pummeled the Lady Kings 53-28 in a game that was a blowout from the get-go.

The Comets (7-0) will go for back-to-back titles when they face Pioneer in the championship game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Berry Bowl. The Kings (5-1) play Logansport in the 6:30 p.m. consolation game.

Both teams entered after a long layoff, which seemed to benefit the Comets and hurt the Kings.

The Comets held the Kings to 11 of 37 shooting from the field (30%) including just 3 of 21 from long range (14%). They also harassed the Kings into 19 turnovers.

The Comets face a lot of zone defenses and the Kings have a good one with their quickness up top and their length around the basket. But the Comets torched the nets to the tune of 20 of 50 shooting from the field (40%) including 7 of 21 from distance (33%). They committed 11 turnovers with about half of those coming in the final minutes with the game well in hand.

Caston led 13-0 after one, 25-9 at halftime and 46-19 after three.

Isabel Scales had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Comets. Addison Zimpleman had 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Madi Douglass had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals. Macee Hinderlider scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds. Annie Harsh added five points and Alexa Finke added five boards.

Caston coach Josh Douglass said it was quite a performance from his squad against a Kings team that has earned top 10 votes this season for the first time since 2003.

"They're a well coached team. Kyle's done a great job with them," Douglass said. "We've had 17 days to prepare and you give us time to prepare — not that I want 17 days to prepare for a team — but the girls were focused, we started on the scouting report right away. They did a lot of things really well tonight to shut them down.

"The whole group of girls played well. We played nine girls, we played mainly seven, but those seven were locked in. They all did a lot of really good things tonight from the ball pressure, subbing in, taking the wide open shots that were there, they did good things. I thought we rebounded really well in our zone which sometimes is hard to do. I'm proud of all the girls."

The Comets outrebounded the Kings 37-23 and had 13 more shot attempts and 11 more free throw attempts.

Kinsey Mennen led the Kings with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Faith Helvie and Aftin Griffin added five points each. Heta Kosunen, a foreign exchange student from Finland who has given the Kings a boost, added four points and five boards. Anna Hedrick added three points.

"Caston's a very good basketball team and Josh has done a nice job. They're a senior-led team and they look like it," Cass coach Kyle Amor said. "They shot the ball particularly well tonight and I think our kids were a little intimidated. It's a hard place to come and play and play well, let alone win. I think the atmosphere and the intimidation factor played into our probably fears.

"One thing I told the girls is our season is not over on Nov. 29. We still have a lot of goals that we want to accomplish. One bad game does not make a season and this is a great learning moment for us in that we have to show up in big games and big opportunities. We've got a lot of young kids that are still learning that. Unfortunately we learned it the hard way tonight."