GIRLS BB: Berries have challenging start to schedule after heavy losses to graduation

Nov. 8—The Logansport girls basketball team has a new-look team after graduating four starters including a scholarship player, Gabby Richie, who is now playing at Indiana Tech University.

The Berries have a young team this year and a challenging start to their schedule, which started with Lafayette Central Catholic on the road Tuesday night.

The future Hoosier Conference opponent Knights were a Class 2A state finalist two years ago and a semi-state finalist a year ago. They are ranked No. 6 in Class 2A to start this season.

They took it to the Berries in a 61-32 win Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Logansport coach Chris Keisling, entering his third year at the helm, said things started out well enough before the Knights' fullcourt pressure took control.

"We jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the first quarter," Keisling said. "Probably about halfway through the quarter they went on a 12-2 run to make 16-10 at the quarter break and never looked back. A lot of it had to do with we're just a young team and they did a lot of pressing and mixed it up on us. We didn't really adjust that well and had 18 or 19 turnovers. That's kind of the tale of the game."

The Knights took a 35-13 lead at halftime and led 51-21 after three.

Kaitlin Riley and Carley Barrett had 15 points apiece and Grace Bordenet scored 12 to lead LCC.

The Berries' lone returning starter, Lydia Goad, had 13 points, three rebounds and two steals to lead them. She was a first-team All-Loganland selection a year ago after averaging 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 steals a year ago.

"Lydia had a pretty solid overall game," Keisling said. "Of course they were double teaming her every chance they got. So we're going to have to get used to that and have other people step up."

Kellyn Cripe added seven points for Logansport. Rylinn Spradling had four points and five boards. Aracyn Good and Taliyah McCray added three apiece and Teagan Wolf chipped in two.

The Berries have a sophomore-heavy team with Good, Wolf, Adrienne Scott and Goldie Kitchell. They're an athletic group with several of them helping the Berries have the most improved volleyball team in the state this fall.

They, along with senior Goad, juniors Cripe, Spradling and McCray make up a team that is coming off 14-10 season, the program's best season since 2014.

Keisling knows it'll be tough to reach similar heights this year minus the graduated seniors Richie, Kendra Sutton, Ryann Wylie and Chloe Crook.

"We've got a young team and we're putting things back together, so we're just going to take it one game at a time," Keisling said. "There were some things that we're able to take away from the game and we'll just go back to the drawing board and work.

"We'll be all right. We've just got to keep plugging away."

Logan hosts McCutcheon Friday night for its home and NCC opener. The Mavericks feature Lillie Graves, a 6-foot-1 freshman point guard who already has at least five Division I offers. She had 36 points in a season opening win Saturday over Cascade and 26 more in a win over Clinton Prairie Tuesday.

CASS 55, MANCHESTER 31

Lewis Cass thrashed Manchester in Cass' inaugural Three Rivers Conference game.

The Kings blew the game open immediately, taking a 24-6 lead after a quarter. They led 33-10 at halftime and 41-22 after three quarters.

Anna Hedrick led the Kings (2-0) with 13 points. Aftin Griffin added 10. Mylie Sipe and Kinsey Mennen each scored nine points, Heta Kosunen and Laney Davis each had five, and every King on the roster scored.

The Kings travel to Tri-Central Saturday night.

CASTON 60, PERU 27

Class A No. 4 Caston (3-0) blasted Peru (0-3) in Fulton.

Isabel Scales had 24 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three assists for the Comets. Addison Zimpleman had 22 points, seven boards and three steals. Macee Hinderlider had six points, five points and three steals. Annie Harsh added six points and Kaitie Hutsell chipped in two.

Caston has two games on the road this weekend, at North White Friday and at Winamac Saturday.

WESTVILLE 53, WINAMAC 50

Winamac (1-1) was edged out in the final minute as the Warriors went cold down the stretch in a loss to visiting Westville (1-0) in the Warriors' home opener.

Kandace Kroft led the Warriors with 15 points. Marissa Iverson had 10, Sadie Popejoy had eight, Kaelyn O'Connor added seven and Piper Link added six.