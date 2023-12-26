Girls Basketball: Who are the top scorers in the Bucks County area?

Which girls basketball players are piling up the points? Check out some of the top scorers in the Bucks County area through December 24.

George School's Gianna Johnson (55) under the basket against Pennington's Gabrielle Hall (34) during their girls' basketball game in Newtown on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Who are the Courier/Intell team's top scorers in girls basketball? (Average points per game)

Gianna Johnson, George School, 20 points per game (8 games)

Ella Brown, Pennridge, 18 points (10 games)

Isabella Casey , Germantown Academy, 17 points (8 games)

Reese Zemitis , Neshaminy, 17 points (7 games)

Caleigh Sperling, North Penn, 17 points (7 games)

Lily Milewski, Conwell-Egan, 17 points (6 games)

Olivia Boccella, Lansdale Catholic, 16 points (6 games)

Amber Howard , Bensalem, 16 points (6 games)

Sofia Vitucci , Pennsbury, 15 points (9 games)

Emilia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 14 points (7 games)

Mikiaya Durham , Abington 14 points (9 games)

Izzy Elizondo, New Hope-Solebury, 14 points (8 games)

Which players have had the highest scoring individual games?

Neshaminy junior Reese Zemitis shoots through Pennsbury defense at Neshaminy High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Neshaminy fell to Pennsbury at home after overtime, 31-30.

Gianna Johnson (George School) scored 41 points in the Cougars’ season-opening win. She had 31 points in a victory at the She Got Game Classic.

Reese Zemitis (Neshaminy) put up 30 points in Neshaminy’s second game of the season, a win over CR South, and she scored 29 points in a 48-35 victory against Bensalem.

Who are the highest-scoring duos this season?

George School: Gianna Johnson (20 points per game) and Sophia Martinez (10 ppg) are contributing 30 points per game for the Cougars.

Neshaminy : Lola Ibarrondo (13 ppg) and Reese Zemitis (17 ppg), 30 points per game

Lansdale Catholic : Olivia Boccella (16 ppg) and Nadia Yemola (13 ppg), 29 points per game

North Penn: Caleigh Sperling (17 ppg) and Olivia Stone (12 ppg), 29 points per game

Which teams are scoring the most points this season?

Archbishop Wood girls basketball team stands up for a three-point shot during their PIAA semifinal game against WC Rustin at Bensalem High School on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Vikings advanced to the state finals after defeating their opponent 52-35.

George School (7-2), 60 points per game

Germantown Academy (8-1), 58 points per game

Archbishop Wood (6-0), 57 points per game

North Penn (5-2), 57 points per game

Abington (7-2), 55 points per game

Lansdale Catholic (6-0), 53 points per game

Pennsbury (6-3), 53 points per game

