Girls Basketball: Who are the top scorers in the Bucks County area?
Which girls basketball players are piling up the points? Check out some of the top scorers in the Bucks County area through December 24.
Who are the Courier/Intell team's top scorers in girls basketball? (Average points per game)
Gianna Johnson, George School, 20 points per game (8 games)
Ella Brown, Pennridge, 18 points (10 games)
Isabella Casey, Germantown Academy, 17 points (8 games)
Reese Zemitis, Neshaminy, 17 points (7 games)
Caleigh Sperling, North Penn, 17 points (7 games)
Lily Milewski, Conwell-Egan, 17 points (6 games)
Olivia Boccella, Lansdale Catholic, 16 points (6 games)
Amber Howard, Bensalem, 16 points (6 games)
Sofia Vitucci, Pennsbury, 15 points (9 games)
Emilia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 14 points (7 games)
Mikiaya Durham, Abington 14 points (9 games)
Izzy Elizondo, New Hope-Solebury, 14 points (8 games)
Which players have had the highest scoring individual games?
Gianna Johnson (George School) scored 41 points in the Cougars’ season-opening win. She had 31 points in a victory at the She Got Game Classic.
Reese Zemitis (Neshaminy) put up 30 points in Neshaminy’s second game of the season, a win over CR South, and she scored 29 points in a 48-35 victory against Bensalem.
Who are the highest-scoring duos this season?
George School: Gianna Johnson (20 points per game) and Sophia Martinez (10 ppg) are contributing 30 points per game for the Cougars.
Neshaminy: Lola Ibarrondo (13 ppg) and Reese Zemitis (17 ppg), 30 points per game
Lansdale Catholic: Olivia Boccella (16 ppg) and Nadia Yemola (13 ppg), 29 points per game
North Penn: Caleigh Sperling (17 ppg) and Olivia Stone (12 ppg), 29 points per game
Which teams are scoring the most points this season?
George School (7-2), 60 points per game
Germantown Academy (8-1), 58 points per game
Archbishop Wood (6-0), 57 points per game
North Penn (5-2), 57 points per game
Abington (7-2), 55 points per game
Lansdale Catholic (6-0), 53 points per game
Pennsbury (6-3), 53 points per game
