Girls basketball takeaways: Brookfield East, Homestead extend conference win streaks

Pewaukee's Giselle Janowski (23) elevates for a shot during the game against Hortonville at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic girls basketball tournament in Wales on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Janowski does it to Wisconsin Lutheran again as undefeated Pirates survive Vikings

The last time Giselle Janowski and Pewaukee faced Wisconsin Lutheran, the then-freshman Janowski dropped a career-high 35 points in a 76-47 blowout over the Vikings in February.

On Friday night, the Pirates needed a similar effort from their super sophomore in a 62-47 win at home. Janowski scored 30 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10:12 left, to give the Pirates their first lead at 39-37 after trailing 21-18 at the break. The Pirates outscored the Vikings 44-26 in the second half to move to 9-0.

Next up in for the Pirates is McFarland, which gave three-time defending Division 2 champion Notre Dame all it could handle in a state semifinal last season. Iowa recruit Teagan Mallegni was a rebound shy of a triple-double against the Tritons in March and has led the Spartans to a 6-2 start.

Mukwonago hands Waukesha West fifth straight loss

Coming off a 22-4 season and a 4-0 start, it's been tough sledding for Waukesha West since a dominant win over Martin Luther on Nov. 25.

Mukwonago pushed the Wolverines down the slide further, winning a tight 49-47 contest to send the Wolverines to 4-5 overall and 0-4 in Classic 8 Conference play.

On the flip side, Mukwonago went 7-18 and 3-12 in the Classic 8 last season and already has two conference wins in a 5-3 start. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Mukwonago after defeats to Muskego and Oconomowoc over the last week-plus.

Back-to-back tough challenges await Mukwonago, in a trip to Catholic Memorial on Dec. 19 and then a date with Brookfield East on Dec. 27 at the two-day Nicolet event.

Brookfield East's Josie Wilber (5) elevates for three during the game at home against Oak Creek, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Brookfield East extends Greater Metro Conference win streak with gritty win over DSHA

In a matchup of Greater Metro Conference unbeatens, defending champion Brookfield East picked up a key 51-43 win over DSHA to move to 7-2 (5-0). It was the Spartan's fifth win in a row and 26th straight in conference play.

The Spartans haven't lost in GMC play since a 65-52 loss to Germantown on Jan. 25, 2022. They'll have back-to-back conference matchups against Brookfield Central and Sussex Hamilton next week on the road before they face Mukwonago after Christmas.

If the Spartans win those two games next week, the next chance they'll have to extend the streak will be on Jan. 9 against Germantown, who have won four of their last five games following a 71-34 win over West Allis Hale on Friday night.

Fierst's seven threes lift Sussex Hamilton over Brookfield Central

For the second time this season, Sussex Hamilton guard Jacy Fierst set fire to the nets, hitting 7 of 10 three-pointers in a 78-63 win over Brookfield Central.

Fierst took 11 shots in 28 minutes for a team-high 23 points for the Chargers, who outscored the Lancers 43-28 after a 35-35 halftime tie.

it was a slump-busting performance for Fierst, who had shot 10-of-50 in her last six games. But, as the old expression goes, shooters shoot, and Fierst's shooting was a big boost for the Chargers.

Homestead's Natalie Mueller (5) looks to pass during the game at Cedarburg on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Homestead continues big week with victory over Slinger

After its second loss last weekend on the road against top-ranked Pewaukee, Homestead needed to regroup in a hurry with a three-game week, including meetings with Hartford and then 2022 Division 1 state qualifier Hortonville on Saturday.

The Highlanders won an 83-78 shootout with Hartford earlier this week behind 25 points from Madison Fitzgibbon, along with a pair of double-doubles from Natalie Mueller and Lauren Strifling. They followed that with a comfortable 82-48 victory over Slinger on Friday to move to 4-0 in North Shore Conference play.

Similarly to Brookfield East in the Greater Metro, the Highlanders have won 22 straight conference games and 39 of their last 40. The last loss came on Feb. 1, 2022 to Slinger, 54-34.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brookfield East, Homestead girls extend conference win streaks