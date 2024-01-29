Girls basketball: Sophomores helping Bloomington South surge into sectional

They were given room to grow this season, the important part was making sure it happened in the right direction.

All but three members of this year's Bloomington South girls' basketball lineup are sophomores.

Several of them had a chance to dip their toes into the deep varsity waters last year, most notably Violet Hall and Julia Lashley, as a senior-led lineup was able to help shepherd them through the first-year peaks and valleys.

Bloomington South’s Audrey Craft dribbles against Bloomington North’s Ava Robbennolt (24) during their game at North on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Hall and Lashley are starters now. So are Alaina Maki and Rebekah Arnold. Daniella Grimes and Audrey Craft are producing more off the bench. Despite losing starting junior Molli Lucas to a season-ending knee injury, it's been a more confident looking group that's taken the floor since January came around.

"I think they've kind of settled down and understand what its going to take to be able to compete with the kind of schedule that we have, No. 1," South coach Larry Winters said. "And 2, I think our roles have become a little bit clearer for us. So now the girls know what's expected of them offensively and defensively and I think that's helped them a little bit.

"Instead of worrying about the whole game, I've got to worry about taking care of my role first and then contribute someplace else. I think a lot of them have started buying into that more."

South (12-10) started the new year 3-3 with the losses all close ones to quality opponents: at Columbus North and Mooresville (19-4) and home against Evansville Central (18-5). Now they enter the sectional on a four-game win streak and will need all of that confidence Tuesday against No. 2 Center Grove.

Bloomington South’s Julia Lashley (32) dribbles against Center Grove’s Hannah Gin (10) during their girls’ basketball game at South on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Hearing the right voice

Gaining confidence on the basketball court means more than just getting a few shots to fall. South is averaging just 48 ppg so defense and rebounding are two important aspects the Panthers' coaching staff is always focused on. Even if fans are not.

"If I stress one thing to them, then that's what they concentrate on," Winters said. "And so I have to make sure, No. 1, that I'm trying to get a complete game out of them. You'll sit here and listen to the parents saying, 'Keep shooting it. Keep doing this... Keep doing that...' Well then that's all they think about.

"So what we try to do on our side down here is stay away from that part of it and tell them, 'Hey, good defense.' So that's the part that they're more proud of, because you're going to miss and make shots all day long. That's not the whole game. So I'm trying to get them to buy into that, too. You never hear them say, 'Keep defending. Keep rebounding.' It's always about, 'Keep shooting.'"

Lashley keys the offense up top while also leading the Panthers in scoring this season at about 13 ppg with the rest spread out, led by Hall. Craft has had several games in double digits all season, but Maki and Grimes have upped their output of late, and that is taking some of the pressure, physically and mentally, off Lashley.

Everyone knows what they have to do and also picking up on what they can do beyond that.

Bloomington North’s Mia Robbennolt (23) dribbles against Bloomington South’s Alaina Maki (12) during their game at North on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

"Now that they know that they've got to do other things, this is my role but I can help do this, it's taken a lot of pressure off her," Winters said. "It's allowed her to move more freely not worry about the ball being taken.

"Biggest part of that is Abbie (Lucas) and Violet are more of point forwards. So when we do get in situations like, if the pressure becomes unbearable for our guards, we have our forwards come up. Not very many people have 6-foot forwards who can go out there and guard those two full court."

A 6-3 finish to the season has resulted in a 12-10 record against a top-100 schedule.

"The schedule has gotten to point, to where they understand there's not anyone you're just going to flow through," Winters said. "But I thought coming out of the break, starting with Guerin Catholic, that every game we have improved to where we are now. We're getting to where we want to be."

Eastern Greene girls basketball coach Joe Pigg and senior Keylee Hudson celebrate Hudson's 1,000th career point, which came in a 69-56 win over North Daviess on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Same around the area

The same upward trend has been happening around the area as a number of younger players who were asked to play key roles have matured.

That includes Edgewood's sophomore-laden lineup, led by Macey Crider, who is showing she'll be one of the top players in this part of the state over the next two years, and the Bland twins — Allison and Madison.

North's freshman Ashley Stegemoller has become a stronger rebounder and freshman point guard Audrey Burton a bit more comfortable handling the physicality she sees as point guard. Owen Valley freshman Hannah Bixler has gotten her career off to a great start.

The Winders sisters, freshmen Ellie Mae and sophomore Aleah and freshman Taylor Helbert have had to grow up on the job this season and helped the Lions to a 14-win season.

For Eastern Greene, it wasn't so much turning to younger players as asking older players to take a step up from supporting to staring roles. The T-Birds have seen more of that from seniors Mallorie Elliott and Bianca and Melanie Wyatt here late.

"We've dealt with a lot of triangle-and-2 between me and Bianca and double-teams, I'm used to it," said Eastern's top player, senior Keylee Hudson. "It's just practice, finding open teammates and allowing them to grow in that aspect."

She scores a lot, and knows there are times she has, and her teammates want her, to take over, but also knows she has to distribute a lot to make team's pay for leaving teammates open.

"It's really easy," Hudson said of the decision-making. "All the girls are really unselfish. We all want to win and be successful. This is the closest group of girls I've ever had.

"I'm lucky to have a great group of girls that has taken a lot of that pressure off. Bianca's stepped up great, Malorie's stepped up with (older sister) Kenady gone. Melanie has played great. The freshmen have also been phenomenal. It's been incredible to watch them grow."

As has Hudson, now Eastern's all-time leading scorer, a fact she hasn't taken full stock of yet. Not with a sectional yet to play before her career ends and she heads off to IU-South Bend.

"I guess it hasn't hit me yet," she said. "I had one of my old teammates come up and say, 'I told my dad I played with the all-time leading scorer with Eastern.

"It's so funny. I don't think of it like that. I just want to put a number up on that sectional banner and go from there."

