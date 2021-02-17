Girls Basketball Roundup: Willmar Cardinals lose tough one at Brainerd

Feb. 17—BRAINERD — The Willmar girls basketball team had its chances Tuesday night.

But the Brainerd Warriors prevailed 53-52 in a Central Lakes Conference game.

"Tough one tonight," Willmar head coach Dustin Carlson said. "They out-played us most of the night.

"We had a nice stretch in the second half of playing fast. But otherwise we just moved too slow."

The game was tied with 20 seconds left. A Brainerd player was fouled and sank one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to enable the Warriors to take the lead. Willmar had two chances from close range to win it, but the ball didn't drop.

"(It was a) tough one to swallow," Carlson said. "But, hopefully, we use this to motivate us."

Willmar falls to 7-1 in the CLC. Alexandria is a half-game back at 6-1. (Alex lost to Detroit Lakes 53-40 Tuesday).

Brainerd and Willmar play again at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Willmar.

Jaida Reiman led the Cardinals with 16 points and Sammy Christoffer added 14 points and three assists.

For Brainerd, Myah Nelson had 20 points and Meghan Smith added 14.

Central Lakes

Brainerd 53,

Willmar 52

Willmar (7-2) 20 32 — 52

Brainerd (7-3) 24 29 — 53

WILLMAR — Scoring: Sammy Christoffer 14, Mackenzie Jones 9, Emily Staska 4, Callie Slagter 4, Jaida Reiman 16, Ella Shinn 5 ... 3-point shots: Christoffer 3-6, Reiman 2-4 ... Rebound leaders: Jones 10, Shinn 7 ... Assist leader: Jones 3 ... Steal leaders: Reiman 4, Slagter 2 ... Block leader: none

BRAINERD — Scoring: Hillary Hoelz 2, Myah Nelson 20, Meghan Smith 14, Allyson Brezezinski 7, Iyana Pickar 3, Emma Tautges 5, Kylie Johnson 4 ... 3-point shots: Nelson 3, Tautges 1 ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader:N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

Central MN

BBE 50,

Royalton 25

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, the fifth-ranked team in Class A, remained unbeaten following a comfortable victory over Royalton in Belgrade.

The Jaguars improved to 9-0 this season.

Karissa Jones led the home team with 14 points. Abby Berge added 11 points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists and a block.

BBE plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Minneota. The Vikings are the top-ranked team in Class A.

Royalton (3-6) 8 17 — 25

BBE (9-0) 19 31 — 50

ROYALTON — Stats not available

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA — Scoring: Karsee Kampsen 3, Jackie Lindsay 4, Abby Berge 11, Josie Knutson 7, Harley Roering 7, Allisa Knight 4, Karissa Jones 14 ... 3-point shots: Kampsen 1, Knutson 1, Roering 1 ... Rebound leader: Berge 6, Knight 6 ... Assist leader: Berge 3 ... Steal leader: Berge 5 ... Block leader: Berge 1

Paynesville 50,

Maple Lake 40

Madison Hentges had 14 points and Brynn Johnson added 13 to lead Paynesville to the victory at Maple Lake.

Megan Lind had 16 points for the Irish.

The two teams play again at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Maple Lake.

Maple Lake (4-6) 20 20 — 40

Paynesville (4-6) 18 32 — 50

MAPLE LAKE — Scoring: Gwen Geyen 9, Megan Lind 16, Kayla Paumen 1, Bryn Elsenpeter 6, Madison Schlicht 8 ... 3-point shots: Schlicht 2 ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

PAYNESVILLE — Scoring: Brynn Johnson 13, Aubrie Spanier 4, Mikayla Roberg 2, Natalie Lieser 5, Paige Ludwig 7, Madison Hentges 14, Emma Flanders 5 ... 3-point shots: Hentges 4 ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

Kimball 69,

ACGC 33

Kimball improved to 6-3 after a Central Minnesota Conference victory over winless Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in Grove City.

The Falcons are back at home against Eden Valley-Watkins at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Kimball (6-3) 45 24 — 69

ACGC (0-8) 16 17 — 33

West Central

Montevideo 68,

Benson 34

Sophomore post Hailey Dirksen had 16 points, including a 4-for-4 effort from three-point range, to help Montevideo win at Benson.

Senior guard Liv Gades and sophomore post Avery Koenen each had 15 points for the Thunder Hawks, who shot 48% from three-point range (13 of 27). Koenen also had 14 rebounds.

For Benson, Beth Cain had eight points and six rebounds.

Montevideo hosts Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Benson plays at the same time against Minnewaska in Glenwood.

Montevideo (7-2) 44 24 — 68

Benson (1-8) 22 12 — 34

MONTEVIDEO — Scoring: Liv Gades 15, Tenley Epema 9, Sandven 3, Teagan Epema 5, Avery Koenen 15, Keely Foley 5, Hailey Dirksen 16 ... 3-point shots: Gades 2-5, Ten. Epema 3-5, Sandven 1-2, Tea. Epema 1-4, Koenen 1-1, Foley 1-4, Dirksen 4-4 ... Rebound leader: Koenen 14 ... Assist leaders: Gades 3, Foley 3 ... Steal leaders: Gades 4, Foley 4, Epema 3 ... Block leader: Koenen 2

BENSON — Scoring: Susan Knutson 4, Mya Kurkosky 2, Adysen Himley 2, Madi Wrobleski 5, Sarah Brandt 3, Kimmy Pagel 5, Marissa Connelly 5, Beth Cain 8 ... 3-point shots: Brandt 1-3, Pagel 1-1, Connelly 1-2, Cain 1-2 ... Rebound leaders: Marley Rush 6, Cain 6 ... Assist leader: Connelly 3 ... Steal leader: Rush 2 ... Block leader: Connelly 1

BOLD 58,

Morris/CA 47

BOLD improved to 5-4 with a double-digit road victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

The Warriors are host to Sleepy Eye at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Olivia.

Camden

MACCRAY 49,

KMS 44

Gabby Randt had 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead MACCRAY past Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in Kerkhoven.

Alison Koenen added 12 points for the Wolverines.

The Fighting Saints' Maret Gjerde had a game-high 18 points while Josie Gjerde finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

KMS plays Thursday at Central Minnesota Christian in Prinsburg. MACCRAY hosts Renville County West in Clara City. Each game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

MACCRAY (5-5) 25 24 — 49

KMS (1-8) 19 25 — 44

MACCRAY — Scoring: Ella Bourne 6, Sydney Thein 3, Kaisa Jaenisch 3, Kylee Kimpling 6, Elsie Sumner 5, Alison Koenen 12, Gabby Randt 14 ... 3-point shots: Thein 1-4 ... Rebound leaders: Randt 11, Kimpling 4, Koenen 3, Summer 3 ... Assist leaders: Randt 3, Jaenisch 3, Kimpling 3 ... Steal leader: Bourne 5, Randt 4 ... Block leaders: Bourne 1, Randt 1

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG — Scoring: Grace Collins 2, Maret Gjerde 18, Julia Carlson 2, Josie Gjerde 12, Lauren Krieger 6, Hayley Demuth 4 ... 3-point shots: M. Gjerde 2, J. Gjerde 3 ... Rebound leader: J. Gjerde 8 ... Assist leader: J. Gjerde 4 ... Steal leader: M. Gjerde 3, J. Gjerde 3 ... Block leader: Collins 2, Krieger 2

RCW 46,

D-B 32

Hannah Pharr had 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks to help Renville County West rally to beat Dawson-Boyd in Renville.

Dawson-Boyd led 25-18 at halftime.

The Blackjacks were led by Chelsie Husby, who had 13 points.

Dawson-Boyd hosts Lac qui Parle Valley in Dawson. RCW faces MACCRAY in Clara City. Each game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

D-B (1-9) 25 7 — 32

RCW (3-6) 18 28 — 46

DAWSON-BOYD — Scoring: Rachael Lund 4, Chelsie Husby 13, Paige Conover 5, Ella Johnson 6, Kate Dahl 1, Allison Estling 3 ... 3-point shots: Husby 2, Conover 1 ... Rebound leader: Lund 8 ... Assist leader: Dahl 2 ... Steal leader: Estling 4, Laney Bartunek 4 ... Block leader: None

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST — Scoring: Addyson Tanner 8, Johanna Braun 4, Holly Bartsch 8, Laila Ridler 2, Rachel Jakel 9, Hannah Pharr 14, Avery Roxberg 1 ... 3-point shots: None ... Rebound leader: Pharr 6 ... Assist leader: H. Bratsch 6 ... Steal leader: Jennifer Bratsch 6, Jakel 6 ... Block leader: Pharr 5, J. Bratsch 2

Wright County

Litchfield 41,

Annandale 39

Trailing 39-38, Sydney McCann nailed a three-pointer at the top of the key with 30 seconds to go to lift Litchfield past host Annandale.

Annandale had a couple of chances to tie it, but either missed or turned the ball over.

"It was a chaotic last few seconds," Litchfield assistant coach Zach Piepenburg said. We don't win in Annandale very often, so it was a good win for us."

Litchfield takes on Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Friday in Cokato.

Litchfield (5-3) 17 24 — 41

Annandale (3-7) 23 16 — 39

LITCHFIELD — Scoring: Janessa Olson 7, Sydney McCann 8, Camry Driver 2, Greta Hansen 4, Sydney Jackman 1, Lily Osterberg 5, Maggie Boerma 5, Kylie Michels 9... 3-point shots: Olson 1, McCann 2, Osterberg 1, Michels 1 ... Rebound leaders: McCann 9, Boerma 6 ... Assist leaders: McCann 3, Ryanna Steinhaus 2 ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

ANNANDALE — Scoring: Kali Jones 2, Faith Simon 1, Allison Helget 4, Nylam Jok 14, Lauren Campbell 18... 3-point shots: none ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A