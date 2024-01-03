Girls basketball roundup: Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Glenn win tournaments

Liberty Hill point guard Gabby Mundy (2) bores in to score against Cedar Park during opening night of district play Dec 12, 2023, at Cedar Park High School.

Team of the Week: Georgetown.

The Eagles went west to Tucson, Arizona where they won the Flowing Wells Holiday Classic. They defeated four opponents, including defending Arizona Class 5A state champion Sunrise Mountain 51-46 in the championship.Reese Hoadley had 94 points for the tournament; point guard Bella Dabbs had 50 assists while only committing 10 turnovers in 120 minutes of play in four games.Hoadley and Dabbs were both named all-tournament; Cassady and Chasidy Lee averaged 9 and 8 rebounds, respectively. On the court, the Eagles beat Baboquivari 89-30 and Douglas 71-24 to advance to the semifinals where they defeated Sunnyside 49-41.Previous Teams of the Week: Liberty Hill, Vandegrift, Round Rock, Westlake, Johnson City, Glenn, and Georgetown.

Tip-Ins: Undefeated Liberty Hill, ranked second in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state rankings, posted a 4-0 record to win the Lake Travis Holiday tournament.Led by all-tournament selections Gabby Mundy, Renee Stemmons, Evie Bruce and Lindsey Bullock, the panthers finished 4-0 to improve to 24-0 on the season.Liberty Hill beat Deer Park for the championship 43-40 as Mundy scored 20 points and Stemmons added nine points. Earlier, Liberty Hill beat Bowie 50-25 as Bruce score 14 points and Bullock added six points.The Panthers beat Lake Creek 40-28 behind 10 points from Stemmons and defeated Winnsboro 49-38 as Mundy notched 16 points, Bruce added 13 points, Bullock had nine points and Stemmons tallied six points.

Glenn won the Grizzly Winter Invitational as the state-ranked Grizzlies improved to 21-1 and beat Round Rock 43-24 in the championship game. Soma Okolo scored 29 points and Libby Lee added 13 as the Grizzlies beat Copperas Cove 74-37 in the semifinals.Round Rock advanced ot the finals by beating Leander, Klein and Byron Nelson before losing to the Grizzlies for the second time this season.

Sophomores Azariah Fennell and Melayna Perkins are averaging 11.8 and 11.4 points per game, respectively, leading San Marcos to a six-game winning streak and 16-3 overall record. The Rattlers beat Canyon Pieper 56-53 heading into the New Year and play in District 27-6A where five of the six teams (Judson, Steele, Clements, and San Antonio East Central) also have winning records and only New Braunfels at 12-13 overall is a shade under .500. District play begins Friday night.

Westlake lost to Converse Judson 52-48 despite 21 points by Gianna Angiolet, 15 points and four steals from Bella Hesse and 11 points and seven boards from Tamia King. Lovie Bien added six steals, four blocks and five boards for the Chaps.

Johnson City won four straight games in the Smithville Tiger Classic tournament, beating Luling 53-14, El Campo 45-16 and host Smithville 39-22 then clipped Sealey 40-30 in the semifinals before losing to a strong shiner team in the finals 42-37.

Going into the break, Georgetown beat Connally 65-42, and Hendrickson defeated Cedar Creek 72-27 as Niyah Waters, Hendrickson’s all-state standout, returned from injury to score 18 points.Rayne Maxwell added 15 points for the Hawks, while Trinity Alexander scored 14 points and Trinity Jackson chipped in 11 points.

In Georgetown’s win over the Cougars, Hoadley scored 25 points with four steals and five assists in just over two quarters of playing time. Chasidy Lee played scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, while Bella Dabbs had nine points, four steals, six assists and four rebounds. Cassady Lee added nine points, five boards and five steals.

Pflugerville beat Bastrop 63-30 as Jemima Yowa scored 14 point, Kenze Wallace had 12 points and Sidhonia Nimchan finished with 10 points.

Westlake and Bowie went into the break with both unbeaten and tied for first in District 26-6A after the Chaps beat defending district champion Austin High 71-21 and the Dawgs beat Akins 61-24. Lake Travis remained a game back by beating Dripping springs 54-32 while Del Valle beat Akins 54-51.

Tamia King led Westlake with 21 points and eight rebounds while Giana Angiolet added 18 points with six steals and Bella Hess had 16 points and five steals in the victory. McCallum retained outright first place in 24-5A after the Knights beat Travis 55-20 `behind 20 points and seven rebounds from Sam Cowles and 12 points, four steals, four assists and seven deflections form Emy Chen. Ann Richards School beat Crockett 41-21 and Eastside Early College raced past Northeast Early College 50-19.

Round Rock beat Stony Point 47-37 as Brooklyn Eubanks scored 17 points for the Dragons while Katie Pfeiffer had 13 points with seven rebounds and Macie Upshaw chipped in eight points and five bards. Stony Point was led by Aima Ofunrein who scored 17 points and seven points from Mary Bortels. First place Cedar Ridge raced past Westwood 62-34. Vandegrift beat Manor 70-28 as Saania Khawaja scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Vipers. . Defending district champion Vista Ridge got 13 points from Sayler Bourland, 10 by Nadia Adeleke and seven from Kianna Wormly to beat McNeil 51-36.

Burnet beat Brady 64-23, Hamilton defeated Lampasas 62-34 and Salado beat Jarrell 54-37. In 22-4A, Taylor blasted LaGrange 68-45 while Smithville beat Manor New Tech 73-27. Taylor beat LaGrange 66-45 despite 19 points by Leopard Campbell Cooper and 12 points by Kylie Trlicek. Cara Homer added seven points for LaGrange while Kaylee Holmes chipped in five points and Tori Hand scored two points. Taylor improves to 9-7 overall and 3-0 in district play. Smithville blasted Manor New Tech 73-27. Savio beat Founders Classical Academy 44-24 while San Antonio Randolph edged Hyde Park 40-37.

Fab 5 Teams by Classification

Class 6A

Westlake 16-4 San Marcos 16-3 Cedar Ridge 13-6 Bowie 14-6 Vista Ridge 14-8

Class 5A

Liberty Hill 24-0 Glenn 21-1 Georgetown 18-4 Hendrickson 13-7 Hays 18-7

Class 4A

Johnson City 20-2 Burnet 19-7 KIPP Austin Collegiate 13-6 Hill Country Christian-Austin 14-5 Savio 14-7

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Girls basketball: Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Glenn win tournaments