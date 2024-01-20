Girls basketball roundup: Avery Wolters scores 31 as Marysville bounces back

Here are some notable results from Friday's girls high school basketball games in the Blue Water Area.

Marysville 45, Chippewa Valley 36

Avery Wolters dropped a game-high 31 points for Marysville (5-6, 2-1 MAC Blue). Adrien Collins added seven points while Kendel Quain had six.

The Vikings visit St. Clair Shores South Lake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Armada 66, North Branch 39

Four players scored in double figures for Armada (7-1, 6-0 BWAC). Ashlyn Upton led the way with 16 points and six steals.

Claire Sniesak, Sydney Upton and Valeria Ricossa each had 14 points.

The Tigers, who've won seven straight, welcome Deckerville at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lakeview 40, Port Huron Northern 28

Port Huron Northern fell to 4-9 overall and 0-5 in the MAC White. The Huskies head to Romeo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marysville's Avery Wolters pushes the ball during a game earlier this season.

Macomb Dakota 42, Port Huron 37

Port Huron dropped to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in the MAC Red. The Red Hawks visit Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marine City 48, Clawson 10

Josalyn Dietlin posted a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Marine City (8-3, 3-1 MAC Gold). Jade Blanchard followed with 12 points and six boards.

The Mariners travel to Fraser at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

St. Clair 59, Lake Shore 26

Tabitha Furlin scored 23 points for St. Clair (4-6, 1-2 MAC Gold). Allie Komaroski chipped in 10 points.

The Saints visit Clawson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Almont 53, Algonac 21 (Thursday)

Jesse Kautz finished with 11 points for Almont (2-8, 1-4 BWAC). Gabby Carlson contributed eight points.

The Raiders are idle until Jan. 26, when they host Armada at 6 p.m.

Sandusky 44, Memphis 18 (Thursday)

Helena Long scored 10 points to lead Sandusky (10-1, 5-1 GTC East). Grace Guibord followed with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Wolves entertain Peck at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

