Girls basketball preview: Pair of Somerset County teams look to defend district titles

Berlin Brothersvalley turned in a 22-6 mark, claiming District 5 Class 1A gold. The Mountaineers advanced to the PIAA 1A semifinals, falling to eventual state champion, Union Area.

The Mountaineers lost five seniors to graduation but return a bevy of talented players from that team to go along with freshman phenom Coral Prosser.

Shade advanced to the state playoffs with a victory over Conemaugh Township in the District 5-1A consolation game. The Panthers will be in rebuild mode, while Conemaugh Township boasts an experienced roster looking to take the next step.

Meanwhile, Windber (20-7) earned its second District 5-2A title in three seasons. The Ramblers lost all five starters from that squad, but get back senior Mariah Andrews, who missed last season due to a knee injury, alongside skilled sophomore Kaylie Gaye.

Champs Gaye, James lead Windber past Tussey Mountain in District 5-2A championship

Meyersdale (15-7), which played in the District 5-2A semifinals, lost leading scorer and rebounder Zoe Hetz to a knee injury sustained during softball last spring. North Star was also a playoff team a year ago. The Cougars will be under new direction as John Oleskey takes over as head coach.

Somerset won its first playoff game since 1990 and advanced to the District 5-6 Class 4A championship game last season. Bill Housley takes over as head coach to guide a team with no seniors on the roster.

Top 12 players to watch

12. Taylor Hillegass, Berlin Brothersvalley, F, sr.

Hillegass will have an expanded role this season and be an important presence in the paint. She had 81 rebounds, 80 points and 29 steals off the bench a season ago.

11. Laurel Daniels, Meyersdale, G, sr.

Daniels delivered 173 points, 117 rebounds, 32 assists and 27 steals after missing the season prior due to a knee injury.

Berlin Brothersvalley senior Ashley Brant is a top 12 girls basketball player to watch this season.

10. Ashley Brant, Berlin Brothersvalley, G, sr.

Brant is a three-year starter. She provided 134 points, 67 rebounds, 24 assists and 15 steals.

9. Regan Lauer, Berlin Brothersvalley, G, sr.

Lauer, a three-year starter, tallied 113 points to go along with 62 rebounds, 46 assists and 23 steals.

8. Jenna Brenneman, Conemaugh Township, C, sr.

Brenneman finished second on the team with 195 points a season ago. She added 180 rebounds, 36 assists, 32 steals and 21 blocked shots.

7. Abby Barnick, North Star, G, sr.

Barnick finished second on the team with 235 points, 69 rebounds and 41 steals. She paced the Cougars with 31 assists last season.

Conemaugh Township junior Ava Byer is a top 12 girls basketball player to watch this season.

6. Ava Byer, Conemaugh Township, F, jr.

Byer led the team with 194 rebounds, 49 assists and 29 blocked shots. She also provided 191 points and 60 steals.

5. Kaylie Gaye, Windber, G, so.

Gaye contributed 258 points (9.6 per game), 74 rebounds, 43 steals and 25 assists off the bench last season.

4. Mollie Wheatley, Rockwood, G, sr.

Wheatley is the top returning scorer and floor general of the Rockets.

3. Mariah Andrews, Windber, F, sr.

Andrews will be the leader of the Ramblers. She is both a quality scorer and defender.

Somerset sophomore Eve Housley is a top 12 girls basketball player to watch this season.

2. Eve Housley, Somerset, G, so.

Housley racked up 349 points (14.5 per game), 136 rebounds, 33 steals and 32 assists in her freshman campaign.

1. Coral Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley, fr.

Prosser already holds NCAA Division I offers from the University of Delaware and Iona University. Prosser will likely facilitate the offense for the Mountaineers, but she can also play off the ball as well. Prosser will also be a defensive juggernaut.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on X (Twitter) @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Ranking the top Somerset County girls basketball players in 2023-24