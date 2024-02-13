Girls basketball playoffs tip off Wednesday: What to watch in St. Johns County first round

The Florida High School Athletic Association opens the 2023-24 girls basketball regional playoffs on Wednesday.

REGION 1-6A

Beachside (20-5) at Tallahassee Lincoln (21-4)

Could Beachside net a first-ever playoff win? With three-time triple-double center Madi Ray and sharp-shooter Kendall Kane, they've got a chance. Lincoln piles up points and lines up with four double-figure scorers in Jamia Brown, Jamiya Brown, Jamesia Smith and Amari Johnson.

Springstead (21-4) at Ponte Vedra (19-8)

Ponte Vedra guard Kennedy Rosendahl (3) dribbles against Camden County in a girls basketball game. The Sharks begin the playoffs against Springstead.

Prepare for a contrast in styles. Ponte Vedra lives on the 3-pointer with shooting aces Morgan Gavazzi and Kennedy Rosendahl, while Springstead builds its game around 6-5 center Malanie Francis (12.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks).

REGION 1-5A

Ridgeview (13-6) at St. Augustine (18-3)

Versatile 5-11 senior Aniyah Fisher leads the Yellow Jackets against Ridgeview, who won this matchup 44-32 in December. Ridgeview's Nia Blocton, Nacoya Blocton and Narissa Blocton combine for more than 40 points per game. The winning team would advance to meet Pensacola Washington or Ed White.

REGION 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day (19-7) at St. Joseph (19-6)

Top Northeast Florida scorers Mary Kate Kent of the Spartans and Kelly Cramer of the Flashes face off yet again. St. Joseph won 50-35 on Jan. 6 and 46-36 in the Feb. 7 district tournament. The winner will face Eagle's View or University Christian.

