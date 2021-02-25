Girls Basketball: Perry twins combine for 47 in win over Sidney

Feb. 25—Twin sisters Meghan and Morgan Perry scored 28 and 19 points respectively to lead the Unatego girls basketball team to a home victory over Sidney, 68-30.

Unatego came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter as it built a 24-5 lead.

"We got after them in the first half with a full court press," Unatego head coach Bob Zeh said. "They had a hard time handling that."

The Perry twins shot a combined 72% (21-29) from the field for the game, to help extend the Spartans lead to 32 points at halftime.

Zeh said the Spartans dropped back into a 1-3-1 zone in the second half which continued to give Sidney's offense trouble. Sidney managed to score just six points in the third quarter.

Emma Simmons paced Sidney with a team-high 13 points.

Unatego 68, Sidney 30

at Unatego

Sidney .... 5 4 6 15 — 30

Unatego .... 24 17 15 12 — 68

Sidney: Emma Simmons 6 3-5 13, Ava Cirigliano 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Bookhout 2 0-0 5, Adrianne Patternastor 1 0-0 2, Anna Tomeo 0 2-2 2, Sara Bissett 0 1-2 1, Courtney Mondone 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 6-11 30.

Unatego: Meg Perry 13 2-3 28, Morg Perry 8 1-2 19, Jenna Faulkner 2 1-4 5, Mailey McCoy 2 0-0 5, Madie Wilsey 2 0-0 4, Natasha Swift 2 0-0 4, Kylie Mussaw 1 1-2 3, Alexa Lucia 0 0-0 0, McKenna Gilberteon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Brandow 0 0-0 0, Tatum Codington 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 5-11 68.

3-point field goals: S 3 (Simmons 2, Bookhout); U 3 (Mo. Perry 2, McCoy).

Delhi 52, Deposit/Hancock 31

Sylvia Liddle scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Delhi girls basketball team to a 52-31 victory over visiting Deposit/Hancock.

Cadence Wakin and Liddle combined for 13 first quarter points to hep Delhi jump out to a 13-5 lead.

"(The) girls did a nice job playing back-to-back nights," Delhi head coach Todd Bruce said via email. "We had nine players score in the game, and the scoring was very well-rounded."

Delhi took a 30-13 lead into halftime.

Amanda Nealis scored seven points for the Bulldogs, while teammate Sophia Wakin had six points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Bulldogs held Deposit/Hancock to just four points in the third quarter to help extend the team's lead.

On the night, the Bulldogs had 16 steals and 15 assists on 18 made field goals.

Kaitlynn Macumber scored 10 points to lead Deposit/Hancock.

Up next:

Delhi will visit Franklin on Thursday.

"(We're) expecting a very tough match up with Franklin, we are all seeing what Kayla Campbell is doing, so we are excited to play a very good Franklin squad," Bruce said.

Delhi 52, Deposit/Hancock 31

at Delhi

Deposit/Hancock .... 5 8 4 14 — 31

Delhi .... 13 17 12 10 — 52

Depsit/Hancock (1-3): Kaitlynn Macumber 4 1-2 10, Madison Felter 3 0-0 7, Madison Dawson 2 1-2 5, Avery Ostrander 1 0-0 3, Olivia Carey 1 1-2 3, Haleigh Weyrauch 1 0-0 2, Ella Simmons 0 1-2 1, Payton Gill 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gotthardt 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Rivera 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-8 31.

Delhi (5-1): Sylvia Liddle 7 0-0 16, Amanda Nealis 3 0-0 7, Cadence Wakin 2 1-2 6, Sophia Wakin 3 0-2 6, Annaliese Taylor 0 5-8 5, Cella Schnabel 1 3-3 5, Libby Lamport 1 0-0 3, Julia Baxter 1 0-2 2, Abbie Leahy 0 2-2 2, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-17 52.

3-point field goals: D/H 3 (Felter, Macumber, Ostrander); D 5 (Liddle 2, Lamport, Nealis, C. Wakin).

JV game: Delhi won.

Oneonta 59, Norwich 57

Anika Buzzy had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Oneonta girls basketball team to a 59-57 victory over Norwich.

Norwich jumped out to an early 19-17 first quarter lead.

Hannah Johnson scored six of her 15 points in the second quarter to lead the Yellowjackets on a 13-5 run to take a six point lead into halftime.

Norwich used a 12-8 third quarter to cut Oneonta's lead to two points, but the Purple Tornados would never get any closer.

Ang McGraw scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Yellowjackets, while teammate Macky Catan led the team with 15 rebounds.

The Purple Tornados recieved double-digit scoring efforts from Kenz Hess (14), Morris (11), Hansen (10) and Dongher (10).

Oneonta 59, Norwich 57

at Oneonta

Norwich .... 19 5 12 21 — 57

Onenota .... 17 13 8 21 — 59

Norwich: Kenz Hess 6 0-0 14, Morris 4 0-0 11, Hansen 4 1-2 10, Dongher 4 2-5 10, Coggins 3 0-0 8, Evans 1 0-0 4, Planegan 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Tor. Hess 0 0-0 0, VanHouten 0 0-0 0, Finch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-7 57.

Oneonta: Anika Buzzy 5 7-11 17, Hannah Johnson 4 3-5 15, Ang McGraw 4 1-1 12, Ava Eichler 2 2-5 7, Macky Catan 2 1-4 5, Emma Peeters 0 2-5 2, Jenna Gaisford 0 1-2 1, Yuliah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-16 59.

3-point field goals: N 6 (Morris 3, Coggins 2, Hansen); O6 (H. Johnson 4, McGraw, Eichler).

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49, Unadilla Valley 45

Hannah Bonczkowski scored a game-high 15 points to lead the visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upton girls basketball team to a 49-45 victory over Unadilla Valley.

Five different Raiders scored in the first quarter propelling the team to an early 18-2 lead.

Unadilla Valley used a strong second quarter to cut the Raiders lead to 10 by halftime.

Megan Perrine scored 13 points for GMU, while teammate Ashlyn Marron scored eight.

Unadilla Valley continued its comeback in the second half and outscored the Raiders, 29-23, but would come up just short.

Kadence York scored a team-high 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead the Storm.

Teammate Morgan Hodge added 13 points, while Jaiden Schrag added eight.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49, Unadilla Valley 45

at Unadilla Valley

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton .... 18 8 14 9 — 49

Unadilla Valley .... 2 14 13 16 — 45

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Hannah Bonczkowski 5 4-6 15, Megan Perrine 6 1-2 13, Ashlyn Marron 3 2-4 8, Mackenzie Barnes 3 0-0 6, Maddy Pain 1 1-2 3, Kendra Hammond 1 0-0 2, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Angeline Correll 0 0-0 0, Skye Wilson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Held 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-14 49.

Unadilla Valley: Kadence York 6 3-4 15, Morgan Hodge 5 3-8 13, Jaiden Schrag 3 2-2 8, Sophia Ott 2 3-4 7, Emily Hill 1 0-0 2, Katrina Smith 0 0-0 0, Isabella Potter 0 0-0 0, Maddie Sayles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-18 45.

3-point field goals: G 1 (Bronczkowski); U 0.

Oneonta 68, Norwich 60

Anika Buzzy scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Oneonta girls basketball team to a come-from-behind road victory over Norwich, 68-60, on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

After the first quarter ended with the score tied at 17, Norwich went on a 17-13 run to take a five-point lead into halftime.

Macky Catan scored 10 points and had a team-high 14 rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

Teammate Ang McGraw had team-highs in assists (seven) and steals (four) to go with her 10 points.

Catan and Buzzy combined for 16 points in the third quarter as the Yellowjackets went on a 21-15 run to take a two-point lead.

The Yellowjackets held the Purple Tornadoes to just two field goals in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.

Norwich received double-digit scoring efforts from Evans (14), Coggins (13), Dougher (13) and Morris (11).

Oneonta 68, Norwich 60

at Norwich — Feb. 23

Oneonta .... 17 13 21 17 — 68

Norwich .... 17 17 15 11 — 60

Oneonta: Anika Buzzy 5 9-11 19, Macky Catan 4 2-4 10, Ang McGraw 6 0-0 10, Ava Eichler 3 6-8 10, Emma Peeters 3 0-0 9, Hannah Johnson 2 0-0 6, Yuliah Johnson 0 2-2 2, Jenna Gaisford 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 19-25 68.

Norwich: Evans 6 2-6 14, Coggins 5 0-0 13, Dougher 6 1-1 13, Morris 3 3-4 11, Hansen 1 1-2 4, K. Hess 1 1-4 3, VanHanton 1 0-0 2, Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, T. Hess 0 0-0 0, Finch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-17 60.

3-point field goals: O 5 (Peeters 3, H. Johnson 2); N 6 (Coggins 3, Morris 2, Hansen).

Delhi 62, Deposit/Hancock 29

Sylvia Liddle scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Delhi girls basketball team to a victory over visiting Deposit/Hancock, 62-29 on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 40-6 halftime lead behind Liddle's 13 first-half points; Liddle also had six rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

The Bulldogs had nine different players score, to go along with 20 team steals and 20 assists, on 24 field goals.

Libby Lamport scored 10 points and had four steals for the Bulldogs, who got seven points and six rebounds from Cella Schnabel, and a team-high nine rebounds from Julia Baxter.

Haleigh Weyrauch paced Deposit/Hancock with eight points.

Delhi 62, Deposit/Hancock 29

Deposit/Hancock .... 2 4 9 14 — 29

Delhi .... 20 20 7 17 — 62

Deposit-Hancock (1-2): Haleigh Weyrauch 3 0-0 8, Ella Simmons 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Macumber 1 2-4 4, Madison Dawson 2 2-2 4, Payton Gill 1 0-0 3, Olivia Carey 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gotthardt 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Rivera 0 2-2 2, Madison Felter 0 0-0 0, Avery Ostrander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-8 29.

Delhi (4-1): Sylvia Liddle 7 0-0 15, Libby Lamport 4 0-0 10, Annaliese Taylor 2 3-4 8, Cella Schnabel 1 5-7 7, Abbie Leahy 3 0-0 6, Cadence Wakin 3 0-0 6, Sophia Wakin 2 2-4 6, Julia Baxter 1 1-2 3, Amanda Nealis 1 0-0 3, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 11-17 62.

3-point field goals: DH 3 (Weyrauch 2, Gill); D 5 (Lamport 2, Liddle, Nealis, Taylor).