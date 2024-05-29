Girls basketball: Peak to Peak's Eschmeyer selected for USA's U17 World Cup team

May 28—Local hoops star Alexandra Eschmeyer was selected to play for USA Basketball's under-age 17 women's team at the FIBA World Cup in July. She's thrilled.

Sunday's announcement came after Peak Peak's 6-foot-5 now-senior spent four days last week at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Stacked up against some of the top talent across the country, the Stanford commit was one of 12 players chosen out of 42 invitees.

"It's such an incredible opportunity and honor to be selected for the team," she said. "(It's) a goal that I've been working very hard for."

Eschmeyer said she will return to USA Basketball facilities in July before the team departs for Mexico, where the FIBA U17 Women's World Cup runs from July 13-21.

It's another highlight for her with Team USA.

A year ago, Eschmeyer was a finalist to make the U16 AmeriCup national team before getting cut.

In March, she traveled to Portland, Ore. to take part in its minicamp for top-level high school juniors.

"It's very meaningful to me that I'll be able to represent USA Basketball with the rest of the (chosen) team," she said.

Eschmeyer — responsible for 1,392 points and 888 boards in three years with the Pumas — will look to help lead the U17 Americans to a sixth gold medal in seven tries at the event, where they're 40-1 all-time.

They face Australia in their opening game of group play on July 13, 8 p.m. local time.