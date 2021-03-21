GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Northumberland Christian knocks out Nativity

Mar. 21—NORTHUMBERLAND — In the end, Northumberland Christian was just too much.

Too big. Too quick. Too talented.

And it all added up to the end for Nativity.

The District 4 champion Warriors advanced to the PIAA Class A semifinals Saturday afternoon with a 62-50 decision over the District 11 champion Golden Girls at the Bingaman Center.

Up next for Northumberland Christian (22-3) is a semifinal matchup with District 1 champion Jenkintown, a 43-36 winner of Harrisburg Christian in another Saturday quarterfinal.

Nativity (20-5) knew what to expect when it traveled to the Northumberland for Saturday's game.

The Golden Girls had seen the Warriors in that same gym earlier this season, dropping a 62-42 decision Feb. 6.

Northumberland Christian is big with two starters over 6-foot and a third standing 5-foot-11. The Warriors are also quick and athletically gifted, with All-State selection Emily Garvin and slick ballhandler Rebekah Haymer in the backcourt.

"Coming up here, our backs were against the wall," Nativity coach Scott Forney said. "We knew the type of team they are.

"They're very talented, well coached."

The Golden Girls never led, falling behind early and trailing 18-12 after a quarter, with Haymer tallying nine of her 16 points during that first eight minutes. The Warriors led 30-22 at halftime.

By the same token, Nativity was never out of it, either.

The Golden Girls found ways to stay in it, relying on their tested veterans. Seniors Kaitlyn Zemantauski and Samantha Heenan, along with junior Kami Abdo, combined to account for all but two of the Golden Girls' points. Zemantauski was their scoring leader with 17, with Abdo at 16 and Heenan at 15.

Nativity trailed by 11, 13 and 12 at points in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Each time, they battled back.

"They pushed us to the limit," Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn said. "I mean, the game was really closer than 12 points.

"There was a couple times I think they got it within five and one or two things go a different way and it's a different ball game. I have a lot of respect for that program."

When Abdo opened the third quarter with a triple from the right corner, the Warriors' lead was cut to 30-25. After a Northumberland Christian basket, a triple by Zemantauski had the score at 32-28, but a 12-3 run by the Warriors pushed that back up to 44-31.

Zemantauski opened the fourth quarter with another triple, this one from the left wing, that started a 7-2 Nativity run that had the Golden Girls again trailing by only five at 49-44.

Again, another Warriors' run pushed the lead back to double digits at 54-44 with 3:42 remaining and Nativity never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

"We cut that lead to five I don't know how many times," Forney said. "We kept fighting and fighting and as a coach, that's all I can ask for.

"We kept pushing forward, kept pushing forward, but every time we got a run, 15 (Garvin) either got a putback and scored or found a teammate. That's what good teams do."

Garvin, a 5-6 junior guard who was a second-team All-State selection last season, was a thorn in the Golden Girls' side the entire game. Not only did she score a game-high 23 points, she also pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds despite being her team's smallest player among the starting five.

Nativity's setback ends a run of success that really began last season when the Golden Girls reached the PIAA quarterfinal round before the coronavirus pandemic brought about a forced end to the season, leaving teams hanging.

"These players don't get enough credit for what they had to go through," Forney said. "With getting shut down the way we did and then no offseason.

"Then starting for a week and getting shut down again and then coming back and having the season that we did, playing three or four games a week with only one or two practices, getting our 14th district championship, making it as far as we did, that's the definition of perseverance. That's where the players teach the coaches."

