GIRLS' BASKETBALL: North Schuylkill claims 16th Schuylkill League title

Feb. 27—POTTSVILLE — The second half told the story of North Schuylkill's 16th Schuylkill League girls' basketball championship.

The Spartans captured their second consecutive crown Friday evening at Martz Hall, battling their way to a 71-63 victory over Jim Thorpe, the same team they defeated in last year's final and their chief rival in the Schuylkill League's big-school division.

And, it was a battle.

Tied at 26-26 at halftime after six lead changes and five ties over the first 16 minutes, North Schuylkill controlled most of the second half. The Spartans took the lead for good when Katelynn Himes, who finished with 10 points and was one of four North Schuylkill players to finish in double figures, drilled a triple from the right corner at the 5:06 mark of the third quarter to make it 32-30.

That started an 8-0 run that was the turning point in a game that remained close to the end.

"The first half we got ourselves into some foul trouble, put them in the bonus with about 5:30 left, somewhere around there," Spartans' coach Rich Wetzel said. "So, at 26-26, we were pretty happy in there at halftime.

"We had four kids with two (fouls), so we knew we had to watch."

The Himes triple was her second and one of four North Schuylkill knocked down in that defining third quarter. The other two came from sophomore Maddy Wetzel, who finished with 11 points in a reserve role and was a good indication of the Spartans' bench strength.

Coach Wetzel's halftime instructions to his squad were simple.

"Offensively, all we had to do was get better spacing and stretch them," Rich Wetzel said. "Once we were able to stretch them, we got some penetration, got some cuts and kicks and we got wide-open threes.

"I think we knocked four down there in about a three-minute span. What I told them at halftime is, first, we have to play smarter, the effort was great, but we have to play smarter. Then we have to space the floor and score with confidence. If we have a scoring opportunity, we have to score with confidence, whether it's at the rim or it's shooting the ball, there has to be confidence."

Ironically, Jim Thorpe was equally happy with where it stood heading into the final two quarters. In the teams' first two meetings this year, North Schuylkill had healthy halftime leads in both. In the first one, Jim Thorpe bounced back with an outstanding second half to take the win. In the second, North Schuylkill maintained its advantage avenged that defeat.

"Both times we played North Schuylkill, we were down nine and we were down 11 (at the half), so to come out in the first half, I thought our game plan was working well because we were tied," Jim Thorpe coach Nadia Gauronsky said. "I felt like we were doing the right things.

"We could have been a little bit crisper on offense because we were standing around a little too much, but I still felt like we had a pretty good half there."

And, despite falling behind by seven after three quarters, the Olympians, who also had four players finish in double figures, weren't out of it.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Spartans twice stretched the lead to 11. A pair of Himes free throws at the 6:00 mark made it 55-44, then a Sarah Wagner layup and free throw with 5:17 remaining had the margin at 58-47.

From there, Jim Thorpe chipped away until a triple from Leila Hurley on the left wing cut the deficit to 66-63 with 41 seconds left.

The Spartans sealed the victory by hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the final 39 seconds. Kamryn Mengel, who scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, hit 4-of-4 in that crunch-time effort.

"In the second half, they were able to shoot the ball better than we were," Gauronsky said. "That's just what happened."

Mya Wetzel, one of six seniors on the North Schuylkill roster, was the fourth Spartan in double figures with 10 points. Adding to their offensive balance were two more seniors, Wagner and Joslin Stitzer, who finished with eight apiece.

Skyler Searfoss was the Olympians' offensive leader with 20 points. Hurley was next with 12, Mackenzie Yuhas had 11 coming off the bench and Leah Snisky finished with 10.

Contact the writer: croth@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6025