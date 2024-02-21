Girls basketball NJSIAA state tournament schedule, scores, updates
The road for a girls basketball state championship starts Wednesday for teams in New Jersey, and the Shore has a good amount of teams that made the NJSIAA playoffs - 38 in all.
Tune in here to see the latest upsets, tip-off times, and remaining teams.
More: Girls basketball star nears Shore all-time scoring record: full list of Top 60 career leaders
Central, Group 4 (begins Wednesday)
(16) Marlboro at (1) Hightstown, 5:30 p.m.
(12) Freehold Township at (5) East Brunswick, 5 p.m.
(13) West Windsor-Plainsboro North at (4) Jackson Memorial, 5 p.m.
(14) Long Branch at (3) Monroe, 5 p.m.
(10) Middletown South at (7) Princeton, 6 p.m.
(15) West Windsor-Plainsboro South at (2) Howell, 5 p.m.
South, Group 4 (begins Wednesday)
(9) Toms River East at (8) Atlantic Tech, 5 p.m.
(14) Toms River North at (3) Cherokee, 4 p.m.
(10) Eastern at (7) Southern, 4 p.m.
Central, Group 2 (begins Wednesday)
(16) Point Pleasant Boro at (1) New Providence, 6:30 p.m.
(12) Bound Brook at (5) Wall, 5 p.m.
(14) Johnson at (3) Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 p.m.
(11) Holmdel at (6) Spotswood, 5 p.m.
(15) Monmouth at (2) Manasquan, 5 p.m.
South, Group 2 (begins Wednesday)
(14) Overbrook at (3) Manchester Township, 4 p.m.
Central, Group 3 (begins Thursday)
(9) Hopewell Valley at (8) Colts Neck, 4 p.m.
(13) Freehold Borough at (4) Red Bank Regional, 5 p.m.
(11) Middletown North at (6) Neptune, 4 p.m.
(10 Brick Memorial at (7) Steinert, 5 p.m.
(15) Brick Township at (2) Ocean Township, 4 p.m.
South, Group 3 (begins Thursday)
(16) Toms River South at (1) Mainland, 5:30 p.m.
(13) Lacey at (4) Cherry Hill West, 4 p.m.
(11) Barnegat at (6) Absegami, 4:30 p.m.
Central, Group 1 (begins Thursday)
(9) Keansburg at (8) South Hunterdon, 5:15 p.m.
(12) Henry Hudson at (5) Manville, 5 p.m.
(13) South Amboy at (4) Point Pleasant Beach, 5 p.m.
(14) Florence at (3) Shore, 5 p.m.
(10) Keyport at (7) New Egypt, 5 p.m.
South Non-Public A (begins Friday)
(1) Red Bank Catholic, bye
(12) Donovan Catholic at (5) Pingry, 4:15 p.m.
(13) Camden Catholic at (4) St. John Vianney, 5 p.m.
(2) Trinity Hall, bye
South Non-Public B (begins Friday)
(14) St. Joseph Academy at (3) St. Rose, 5:30 p.m.
(10) Holy Cross at (7) Ranney, 4:30 p.m.
Schedule
PUBLIC - GROUPS 2 & 4
Round 1: Feb. 21
Round 2: Feb. 26
Round 3: Feb. 28
Sectional finals: March 1
State semifinals: March 5
State finals: March 9 at Rutgers
PUBLIC - GROUPS 1 & 3
Round 1: Feb. 22
Round 2: Feb. 27
Round 3: Feb. 29
Sectional finals: March 2
State semifinals: March 6
State finals: March 10 at Rutgers
NON-PUBLIC - GROUPS A & B
Round 1: Feb. 23
Round 2: Feb. 26
Round 3: Feb. 29
Sectional finals: March 4
State finals: March 8 at Rutgers
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ basketball scores, state tournament schedule: Jersey Shore girls