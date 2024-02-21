Girls basketball NJSIAA state tournament schedule, scores, updates

The road for a girls basketball state championship starts Wednesday for teams in New Jersey, and the Shore has a good amount of teams that made the NJSIAA playoffs - 38 in all.

Tune in here to see the latest upsets, tip-off times, and remaining teams.

Central, Group 4 (begins Wednesday)

(16) Marlboro at (1) Hightstown, 5:30 p.m.

(12) Freehold Township at (5) East Brunswick, 5 p.m.

(13) West Windsor-Plainsboro North at (4) Jackson Memorial, 5 p.m.

(14) Long Branch at (3) Monroe, 5 p.m.

(10) Middletown South at (7) Princeton, 6 p.m.

(15) West Windsor-Plainsboro South at (2) Howell, 5 p.m.

South, Group 4 (begins Wednesday)

(9) Toms River East at (8) Atlantic Tech, 5 p.m.

(14) Toms River North at (3) Cherokee, 4 p.m.

(10) Eastern at (7) Southern, 4 p.m.

Central, Group 2 (begins Wednesday)

Rumson Raquel Guidetti drives to basket against Freehold Madison Sciarrino. Rumson-Fair Haven Girls basketball defeats Freehold Township in Rumson NJ on February 6, 2024.

(16) Point Pleasant Boro at (1) New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

(12) Bound Brook at (5) Wall, 5 p.m.

(14) Johnson at (3) Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 p.m.

(11) Holmdel at (6) Spotswood, 5 p.m.

(15) Monmouth at (2) Manasquan, 5 p.m.

Squan Hope Masonius drives in with a shot. Red Bank Catholic vs Manasquan in SCT Girls Basketball Semifinal on February 15, 2024 in Red Bank. NJ.

South, Group 2 (begins Wednesday)

(14) Overbrook at (3) Manchester Township, 4 p.m.

Central, Group 3 (begins Thursday)

(9) Hopewell Valley at (8) Colts Neck, 4 p.m.

(13) Freehold Borough at (4) Red Bank Regional, 5 p.m.

Neptune Christa Ramos drives to the basket against Raritan’s Brooke Shea. Neptune Girls Basketball defeats Raritan in Raritan NJ on January 18, 2024.

(11) Middletown North at (6) Neptune, 4 p.m.

(10 Brick Memorial at (7) Steinert, 5 p.m.

(15) Brick Township at (2) Ocean Township, 4 p.m.

South, Group 3 (begins Thursday)

(16) Toms River South at (1) Mainland, 5:30 p.m.

(13) Lacey at (4) Cherry Hill West, 4 p.m.

(11) Barnegat at (6) Absegami, 4:30 p.m.

Central, Group 1 (begins Thursday)

(9) Keansburg at (8) South Hunterdon, 5:15 p.m.

(12) Henry Hudson at (5) Manville, 5 p.m.

(13) South Amboy at (4) Point Pleasant Beach, 5 p.m.

(14) Florence at (3) Shore, 5 p.m.

(10) Keyport at (7) New Egypt, 5 p.m.

South Non-Public A (begins Friday)

RBC Addy Nyemchek beats Olivia Shaughnessy to a rebound. Red Bank Catholic vs Manasquan in SCT Girls Basketball Semifinal on February 15, 2024 in Red Bank. NJ.

(1) Red Bank Catholic, bye

(12) Donovan Catholic at (5) Pingry, 4:15 p.m.

(13) Camden Catholic at (4) St. John Vianney, 5 p.m.

(2) Trinity Hall, bye

South Non-Public B (begins Friday)

St. Rose’s Jada Lynch drives to basket in first half action. St. Rose Girls Basketball vs Manasquan SCT Quarterfinal game in Middletown, NJ on February, 10 2024

(14) St. Joseph Academy at (3) St. Rose, 5:30 p.m.

(10) Holy Cross at (7) Ranney, 4:30 p.m.

Schedule

PUBLIC - GROUPS 2 & 4

Round 1: Feb. 21

Round 2: Feb. 26

Round 3: Feb. 28

Sectional finals: March 1

State semifinals: March 5

State finals: March 9 at Rutgers

PUBLIC - GROUPS 1 & 3

Round 1: Feb. 22

Round 2: Feb. 27

Round 3: Feb. 29

Sectional finals: March 2

State semifinals: March 6

State finals: March 10 at Rutgers

NON-PUBLIC - GROUPS A & B

Round 1: Feb. 23

Round 2: Feb. 26

Round 3: Feb. 29

Sectional finals: March 4

State finals: March 8 at Rutgers

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ basketball scores, state tournament schedule: Jersey Shore girls