Girls Basketball: Lindeman steps down as Jefferson coach

Mar. 21—DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson girls basketball coach Denise Lindeman is stepping down after five years as the Wildcats head coach and 22 years of coaching at the school.

Jefferson had a 95-24 record the last five seasons and won or shared the Northwest Conference title the last four seasons.

Lindeman said in an email to The Lima News that she wants to follow her daughter Lyv Lindeman play basketball at Tiffin University, where she will be a freshman next season.