Girls basketball Greater Middlesex Conference, southern Union County notebook

By the time you finish reading this sentence, South Brunswick High School’s Meher Vig might have been able to dribble the length of the court and sink a layup. Twice.

That’s how fast Vig can travel while dribbling a basketball on the hardwood, according to her coach.

“Meher might be the fastest kid on the court with the ball in her hands I’ve coached,” said first-year South Brunswick coach Ryan Murphy. “She’s faster with the ball in her hands than most kids are without the basketball.”

Not surprisingly, the swift Vig speedily reached a scoring milestone for the Vikings in a 62-53 Red Division victory at Monroe High School when she had the opportunity on Saturday.

Vig entered the GMC Red Division contest with 992 career points. She made a layup after South Brunswick won the jump ball to start the game and a 3-point field goal brought Vig to within three points of the milestone.

Vig got fouled as she sank a basket for career points number 998 and 999 later in the first quarter. She made the free throw to reach the grand accomplishment midway through the first quarter.

“It’s pretty cool to watch Meher when she has the ball in her hands because she’s so fast,” Murphy said. “Steph Curry is her favorite player and it shows; the way she likes to shoot the 3. She made a (3-pointer) from the attack line of volleyball. Meher can really shoot it.”

Vig averages 14.2 points per game for South Brunswick, but she is far from a solo show. The Vikings have multiple other offensive options, including Vig’s classmate, senior Leilani Pinder, who’s averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. South Brunswick junior Alexis Lease-Springer averages nine points and five rebounds, while Avery Jenne, a junior, contributes eight points per game.

South Brunswick defeated Old Bridge, East Brunswick and Monroe last week to improve to 11-9 overall and 9-5 in the Red Division, good for third place. South Brunswick received the sixth seed for the GMCT.

“We haven’t had a bad loss all season,” Murphy said. “We’ve lost to the top teams in our division and some of the best teams in the state. We feel good about getting a double bye and like the way we’re playing as the tournament gets going.”

CROWNING CHAMPS

St. Thomas Aquinas (Red), J.P. Stevens (White) and Spotswood (Blue) are GMC division champs. The Chargers completed division play undefeated, while the Trojans are 13-0 in the Red.

The GMC Gold Division title is still up for grabs between Dunellen (13-2) and Wardlaw-Hartridge (12-2). Dunellen can clinch a tie for the division with a victory against East Brunswick Magnet this week. Wardlaw has Gold Division games remaining vs. Perth Amboy Magnet and Mother Seton.

UNION COUNTY TOURNAMENT UNDERWAY

While the GMC Tournament got going over the weekend, the Union County Tournament also opened, with 15th-seeded Rahway scoring a 51-34 victory against 18th-seeded Hillside on Saturday. Makaila Desire led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, who defeated the Comets for the second time this season.

Rahway’s Jaila Smith-Simons posted 15 points and four assists in the UCT win and Delenie Streeter added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots to the Indians’ attack. Desire, who’s averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this year, scored a season-high 27 points in a loss at Metuchen on Jan. 15.

Rahway advances to face second-seeded Cranford in Wednesday’s first-round.

3 STARS

Here are some of last week’s top performances in the GMC:

Katherine Bogutskyy, J.P. Stevens: She scored 58 points in White Division wins last week against South Plainfield, Woodbridge and North Plainfield, as third-ranked J.P. Stevens stretched its winning streak to nine in a row. Bogutskyy begins the week 28 points away from the 1,000-point milestone. She’s averaging 17.2 points and six rebounds per game for the White Division champs.

Lizzie Calandruccio, Spotswood: She starts the week with 937 career points. A junior, Calandruccio is averaging 17.4 points per game for the Blue Division champ. She’s scored at least 20 points in six of her last nine games, including wins against Somerset Tech and Princeton, to help propel the Chargers to a 4-0 week.

Meher Vig, South Brunswick: She scored 46 points last week, including the 1,000th point of her career, as the Vikings posted Red Division victories against Old Bridge, East Brunswick and Monroe.

