GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons roll over Bull Dogs for 9th win in a row

Jan. 18—SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek made it nine in a row Wednesday night with a 50-36 victory over visiting Columbus North.

The Dragons led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 41-27 through three periods en route to their ninth win in a row.

"I thought our second-half defense was good," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "Katy Rooney played her best all-around game — defensively and getting the ball to spots.

"We had kids stuffing the stats."

Leading the way was sophomore standout Brooklynn Renn, who finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, six blocked shots and two steals.

Lydia Wright added eight point, five rebounds and three steals while Emma Schoen contributed six points, five rebounds, three assists. The aforementioned Rooney totaled seven points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Silver Creek (15-4) is scheduled to host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

.

SILVER CREEK 50, COLUMBUS NORTH 36

Columbus North 10 9 8 9 — 36

Silver Creek 13 15 13 9 — 50

Columbus North (10-10): Ava Wilson 6, Oliva Johnson 10, Kaylie Harmon 4, Miley McClellan 14, Avery Johnson 14.

Silver Creek (15-4): Emma Schoen 6, Katy Rooney 7, Kiki Gant 2, Brooklynn Renn 17, Hannah Senn 2, Jazmyn Robey 6, Lydia Wright 8, Joslyn Chesser 2.

3-point field goals: Columbus North 5 (Johnson 2, Wilson 2, McClellan 1); Silver Creek 6 (Schoen 2, Wright 2, Renn 1, Rooney 1).