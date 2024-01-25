Girls basketball: Comets press past Panthers

Jan. 24—ELDON — It wasn't something the Pekin girls basketball team could have prepared for.

Up until Monday, the Cardinal Comets had never put on the type of difference-making pressing defense that was unveiled against the Panthers. It wasn't until Monday, after all, that Cardinal had even worked on the press.

"We had an open gym earlier in the afternoon," Cardinal senior Emma Becker said. "That's when we put it in."

Midway through the third quarter, with the game slipping away, the Comets broke out the press. The results changed the game as Cardinal outscored Pekin 28-8 over the final 11:41 on Monday, overcoming a 10-minute scoring drought earlier in the contest to rally for a 46-31 win over the Panthers snapping a seven-game losing streak.

"We just haven't had much of a chance this season to do much pressing and get into that tempo that we want to play against the teams we've been playing," Cardinal head coach Chris Becker said. "The girls did a great job picking it up. Forcing the turnovers was huge because we were pretty stale on offense. We didn't have much going on against their zone. They were doing a great job defensively, so we were able to get some easy buckets in transition off those steals. There's no question the full-court pressure got us going."

Emma Becker benefitted the most from the pressure, earning a double-double on Monday leading Cardinal with a game-high 20 points and 10 steals. The aggressiveness of the Comet senior led to 18 shots from the free throw line with 10 made free throws and two of Pekin's top players, Anna Hadley and Alex Parsons, left to watch the game with the bench after each player fouled out in the fourth quarter trying to stop Becker.

"When they started to really pick up that press, we started to fall apart," Hadley said after leading Pekin with 10 points on Monday. "We just couldn't pick our momentum back up because they kept taking the ball from us. We got rushed and we couldn't calm down."

Pekin bounced back just 24 hours later, however, to earn a 30-23 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win at Hillcrest Academy on Tuesday. Hadley produced a double-double for the Panthers with 15 points and 14 rebounds as Pekin used a 47-35 rebounding edge to help pull away from the Ravens.

"We work on a lot of drills where go after the basketball," Hadley said. "Our shooting percentage isn't the greatest, but we do a good job of getting back and getting the rebounds. If you struggle with your shooting, you need to be able to get those rebounds and try to get those extra chances to score."

Pekin (6-9, 6-6 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Friday night. Cardinal (3-9), meanwhile, returns to the hardwood on Thursday night to host Centerville in one of several make-up contests for the Comets due to the weather which may include a road trip to Albia on Tuesday that was called off due to foggy conditions and the potential of icy roads.

"You only get so many of these games and you want to get them in," Chris Becker said. "These girls work so hard at practice. They deserve the opportunity to go out and play win or lose. The countdown is on once they step into high school. You only get so many of these chances. We want to get them in and give these kids the opportunity."

Kolbi Saner added 10 points on Monday for Cardinal, including a lay-up off a steal early in the second quarter that gave the Comets an 18-13 lead. That would be the last two points that Cardinal would score in the first half as Pekin rallied to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Chloe Glosser with three minutes left in the quarter before free throws by Alex Parsons in the final two minutes lifted Pekin to a 20-18 halftime lead.

The Comets continued to struggle in the half-court, going scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half. Paislee Coleman scored on a feed from Hadley in transition before finding Abby Guise for a lay-up as Pekin build a 25-18 lead.

"You look at our body language at halftime and you would have through the game was over," Chris Becker said. "We talked to the girls about having another half to play and needing to find that spark."

Ashlynn Patrick ended Cardinal's 10-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer that cut Pekin's lead to four. The pressure defense then took over as Emma Becker used steals to set up a free throw, a lay-up by Alexis Bissel and a go-ahead lay-up in less than three minutes giving Cardinal the lead back.

After sinking a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Comets ahead 28-27, Emma Becker continued to provide that winning spark on both ends of the court in the fourth. The Cardinal senior scored six points while collecting three more steals and two more assists as part of an 18-4 close to the contest.

"It was just a matter of picking up our intensity. That pressure really seemed to do that," Emma Becker said. "It always means a little something extra to beat Pekin. It's a big rivalry that runs right through my family, so I've got a few bragging rights now at the next family reunion."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.