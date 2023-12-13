Girls Basketball: Coldwater rolls past short-handed Olivet; Quincy falls to Michigan Center

COLDWATER - The Coldwater Lady Cardinal varsity basketball team continued their unbeaten streak Tuesday night, taking down a very shorthanded Olivet Lady Eagles squad for the 51-12 win.

Olivet entered the game down to just seven varsity players due to illness, a number that included two starters and their leading scorer.

Coldwater took advantage, outscoring Olivet 14-3 in the first quarter and 14-2 in the second to build a 28-5 lead at the half.

Coldwater's Jaleah Sloan, shown here during the 2022-23 season versus Marshall, helped lead the Cardinals past Olivet on Tuesday

The Cardinal onslaught continued in the second half as Coldwater outscored Olivet 13-6 in the third quarter and 10-1 in the fourth to find the final score of 51-12.

“It was a letdown to see Olivet so decimated by illness as I believe they really would have given us a challenge,” Coldwater coach Ken Smoker said. “They like to press non-stop and throw in a three-quarter court trap, which would have been great for us to play against. But the girls did a wonderful job keeping their focus and intensity throughout the game, which can often be a problem for teams in games like this.”

Coldwater was led on the night by Mackenzie Scheid with 10 points, five rebounds, and two steals while Elli Foley added 10 points and two steals. Also adding to the Cardinal victory was Rylie VanAken with nine points and four deflections; Jaleah Sloan with nine points and two steals; and Mya Porter with seven points, two assists, and two steals.

Coldwater improves to 3-0 on the season with the win and will next see the court Friday when they travel to Marshall for the first game of a boy/girl Interstate 8 double header.

Quincy falls to Michigan Center in non-conference clash

QUINCY – The Quincy Lady Orioles dropped a non-conference tilt with Michigan Center Tuesday night by the score of 52-30.

Michigan Center managed to build an early lead and never looked back, leading 18-7 after one and 33-10 at the half. Michigan Center continued to pull away throughout the second half, outscoring Quincy 15-6 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 48-16 after three quarters of play. Quincy managed to win the fourth quarter 14-4, but it was far too little too late as Michigan Center took the 52-30 win.

Leading the way for Quincy was Kendyll Musielwicz with 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists while Alyssa McCavit added 10 points, seven rebounds, one block and three steals. Also adding to the Oriole effort was Deziray Skirka with six points, four rebounds, and three steals; Olivia Davenport with two points and five rebounds; and Ella Dunn with two points and five rebounds.

“The biggest thing about tonight for us was Michigan Center’s press, we just could not handle the pressure,” Quincy head coach Jared Stuchell said. “That led to some easy turnovers and easy layups for Michigan Center and although we were able to adjust after a couple of timeouts we just could not figure out how to score the basket when we did beat the press.”

Quincy falls to 0-2 on the young season and will get back to action Thursday when they travel to Stockbridge for non-conference play.

