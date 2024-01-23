Advertisement

Girls basketball: 2024 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Greg Tartaglia, NorthJersey.com


Two-time defending champion Eastside was awarded the No. 1 seed for the 49th Passaic County girls basketball tournament at the Monday, Jan. 22 seeding meeting.

The Ghosts, No. 2 Wayne Hills, No. 3 DePaul and No. 4 West Milford all received byes to the quarterfinals.

Eastside defeated Wayne Hills, in last year's final, 50-39, to capture its 17th county crown all-time.

This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.

Play-in

Thursday, Jan. 25

(17) Paterson Arts at (16) Paterson Charter

Preliminaries

Saturday, Jan. 27

16/17 winner at (9) Eastern Christian

(15) Passaic Charter at (10) Passaic Valley

(13) Clifton at (12) Lakeland

(14) Manchester at (11) Pompton Lakes

First round

Saturday, Feb. 3

12/13 winner at (5) Kennedy

11/14 winner at (6) Passaic Tech

10/15 winner at (7) Passaic

9/16/17 winner at (8) Wayne Valley

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 10

8/9/16/17 winner at (1) Eastside

7/10/15 winner at (2) Wayne Hills

6/11/14 winner at (3) DePaul

5/12/13 winner at (4) West Milford

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

TBD

Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

At Wayne Valley, 2:15 p.m.

