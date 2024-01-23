Girls basketball: 2024 Passaic County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Two-time defending champion Eastside was awarded the No. 1 seed for the 49th Passaic County girls basketball tournament at the Monday, Jan. 22 seeding meeting.
The Ghosts, No. 2 Wayne Hills, No. 3 DePaul and No. 4 West Milford all received byes to the quarterfinals.
Eastside defeated Wayne Hills, in last year's final, 50-39, to capture its 17th county crown all-time.
This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.
Play-in
Thursday, Jan. 25
(17) Paterson Arts at (16) Paterson Charter
Preliminaries
Saturday, Jan. 27
16/17 winner at (9) Eastern Christian
(15) Passaic Charter at (10) Passaic Valley
(13) Clifton at (12) Lakeland
(14) Manchester at (11) Pompton Lakes
First round
Saturday, Feb. 3
12/13 winner at (5) Kennedy
11/14 winner at (6) Passaic Tech
10/15 winner at (7) Passaic
9/16/17 winner at (8) Wayne Valley
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Feb. 10
8/9/16/17 winner at (1) Eastside
7/10/15 winner at (2) Wayne Hills
6/11/14 winner at (3) DePaul
5/12/13 winner at (4) West Milford
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 15
TBD
Final
Saturday, Feb. 17
At Wayne Valley, 2:15 p.m.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic County girls basketball tournament: 2024 bracket, schedule