Girls 2024 state soccer D2 semifinals Oregon, River Falls, Cedarburg, Whitefish Bay
Photos from the Division 2 girls state soccer semifinals in Milwaukee with Oregon, River Falls, Cedarburg, and Whitefish Bay.
Round 2 of the 124th U.S. Open is underway.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind
NBA guard Cameron Payne was arrested on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona for providing a false report to police and not giving his name. He was booked but released from jail shortly thereafter.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Conor McGregor's three-year layoff from the UFC is getting even longer.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
In today's edition: Yohannes scores in USWNT debut, Cosmic Baseball, NBA mock draft, Belichick's summer vacation, and more.
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
The relocated Coyotes' jerseys are ... something.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.