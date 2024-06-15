Girls 2024 state soccer D1 semifinals Waunakee, Kimberly, Muskego, Brookfield East
Photos from the Division 1 girls state soccer semifinals in Milwaukee with Waunakee, Kimberly, Muskego, and Brookfield East.
Round 2 of the 124th U.S. Open is underway.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind
Conor McGregor's three-year layoff from the UFC is getting even longer.
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
Larson stayed in Indianapolis to run the rain-delayed Indy 500 as he was trying to be the fifth driver to run both the 500 and the 600 in the same day.
The USMNT entered a showdown with Brazil on the brink of crisis. It responded with a valiant effort and has steadied itself entering Copa América.