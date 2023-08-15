New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel announces engagement to Jonathan Scott

John Shearer - Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel is set to walk down the aisle with her now fiancé Jonathan Scott.

The New Girl protagonist, who is currently appearing on Max docuseries What Am I Eating?, has announced her engagement to Scott, one half of Canadian house makeover show Property Brothers.

The contractor, who's of Scottish heritage, popped the question during a family trip to Scotland. Deschanel shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post with Scott, in which she can be seen smiling and flaunting her ring, set with clear, pink and purple stones arranged in a flower pattern.

"Forever starts now!!!" the couple wrote in the caption, adding an infinite emoji for good measure.

Fellow celebrities flocked to congratulate the pair, with Scott's brother Drew writing: "This makes me so happy"

"CONGRATS!!!!" New Girl star Jake Johnson commented, with Scream star Courteney Cox adding: "That's so exciting! Congratulations."

"Congratulations!!!" Marvel star Kat Dennings wrote.

The (500) Days of Summer star and Scott first met during a segment of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019 and have now been dating for four years.

They recently marked the milestone with two different Instagram posts.

"4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I'm forever grateful!" Deschanel wrote.

For his part, Scott resorted to a movie reference to celebrate the anniversary, writing: "500 days of @zooeydeschanel… actually it's been a lot more, but who's counting anyway? 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!"

Deschanel was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard between 2009 and 2011. She tied the knot with her second husband, film producer Jacob Pechenik, in 2015. The pair welcomed daughter Elsie and son Charlie in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Deschanel and Pechenik separated in September 2019, with their divorce being finalised the following year.

As for Scott, he was married to long-time girlfriend Kelsy Ully between 2007 and 2013.

