Girl Scouts adds 28 badges that reflect a changing world and girls' evolving interests

Aug. 7—RALEIGH — Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines and Girl Scouts of the USA have added 28 badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature, and digital leadership focused on emboldening girls.

Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges — in addition to the hundreds of existing badges — that address girls' evolving interests in ways that resonate with them. The badges also address some of parents' top concerns for their children as they handle the increasingly digital world, helping girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset toward technology, learn STEM skills while exploring nature, and build confidence and safe practices online.

The new Girl Scout badges include:

Math in Nature (grades K — 5)

Despite increased remote learning, not all learning happens indoors, according to a release from the organization. This badge gets girls outdoors to explore and conserve the natural world as they learn math concepts. Activities include discovering shapes and patterns in natural objects, learning about symmetry and tessellation, and mastering time and measurement theories. Girl Scouts then use this background to design nectar feeders, trail maps, and other outdoor tools and essentials.

"Girls often receive the message that STEM isn't for them, but they're especially interested in STEM concepts when they're linked to things that girls enjoy, such as outdoor time," the release reads in part.

The badge is sponsored by Johnson & Johnson.

Cookie Business (grades K — 12)

With businesses shifting their models and relying even more on technology, girls can learn to think beyond the storefront. The new Cookie Business badges help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Smart Cookies platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns. In light of the consumer trend to shop more online, including on the Smart Cookies platform, girls now have even more opportunities to experience digital sales and marketing.

Digital Leadership (grades K — 12)

"Digital well-being is not a just buzzword — it's here to stay. Girl Scouts explore what a leader is, both online and in their everyday lives," the release continues. "They learn how to be online in a responsible and safe way, and dive into topics like managing your well-being online, how to balance your time on and offline, and how to deal with issues like misinformation, clickbait, and biases in advertising.

"Girl Scouts discover how people use technology to connect and lead, then use those skills to create impact and become digital activists themselves. While internet safety and well-being are among parents' top concerns since the pandemic, many girls are already digital leaders who use technology to connect with others on social issues and causes they care about."

These "forward-thinking badges" are designed to support and motivate girls as they navigate the digital world.

The Digital Leadership badge is sponsored by Instagram.

"Girl Scouts helps girls navigate our changing world and build the futures they want to see," said GSUSA interim CEO Judith Batty. "Through our new badge experiences, girls can conserve the natural world, run their own small business, create digital content that inspires others, and address online bullying. Girl Scouts has been a source of connection, support, and joy for girls throughout the pandemic, and is addressing current issues girls, parents, and caregivers care about."

And through Girl Scouts at Home, GSUSA has made free self-guided activities from select new and existing programming available online to the public. Members can additionally access a suite of Girl Scout programming online through the Volunteer Toolkit, including troop meeting plans, tips for volunteers, and other resources to help girls earn badges and awards.

To join or volunteer, visit JoinGirlScoutsNC.org.