How a girl moved from Africa to the offensive line on Peoria Quest Academy's football team

PEORIA — Quest Charter Academy has an offensive lineman who was raised in Africa, speaks four languages and has fallen in love with a game she will never play again after this season.

Just don't make her mad on the field.

Who says girls can't play? It didn't go so well for the last player who said that to Ruweya Nurriddin, a 5-foot-9, 290-pound offensive lineman who moved here two years ago from Kenya.

"We were in practice, and a player put me on my back, hit me hard," said Nurriddin, a 15-year-old sophomore. "Then he made a comment, 'What are you doing? Girls can't play football.'

"That made me mad. Really mad. So I got up and went and got a drink of water, thought about it, and came back and we did the drill again and I put him on the ground, pancaked him.

"He quit the team."

A girl from Mombasa

Nurriddin never knew her father.

She was born in Daytona, Fla., and her mother, Aisha Mwinyi, took her to Kenya for six years.

They came back to the U.S. for a while, then Ruweya returned to Kenya and was raised in Mombasa by two maternal aunts and her grandmother. She grew up in Mombasa, a coastal city in southeastern Kenya, along the Indian Ocean, with her younger sister, Salma.

It's the largest city in the country, with 1.2 million residents, 38% of which are of Muslim faith. Mombasa is an ancient city, founded in 900 A.D., and became the first capital in British East Africa late in the 19th century.

"It's beautiful, lots of coastal beaches," Nurriddin said. "I liked living there."

She learned to speak Arabic, English, Swahili and some Turkish and saw popular national sports like soccer, cross country, rugby and cricket.

"There is no football in Kenya," Nurriddin said. "I remember watching it on TV, thinking 'That looks really dangerous.' I thought it would be something too hard to play.

"But I couldn't stop watching it. When I came back to the U.S. I started thinking about playing it."

She made that return to the U.S. about two years ago and landed at Quest. And she helped start the school's 8-player football team, the first new high school gridiron team in Peoria in decades.

"Quest didn't have a football team when I got here," Nurriddin said. "So I started working with (athletic director) Elmer Dickerson, approaching students, setting up meetings, recruiting essentially.

"I really wanted to play. We had tried earlier to get a track team, couldn't get enough to participate. So I thought, 'Let's try football.' "

'She hasn't pancaked me. Yet.'

Quest head coach Mauriece Coates saw passion and talent in Nurriddin and didn't hesitate to put her on his offensive line. He said at the outset of the season she was an emerging force.

So what is it about football that connects for Nurriddin?

"This football team, it's emotional for me, it's a challenge in physicality, and at the end of the day my teammates around me are all my brothers," she said. "When I'm on the football field, I feel like I can do anything.

"And I like putting guys on the ground."

She plays while wearing a hijab. If it slips, her teammates respectfully gather around her to make sure she can fix it without being seen.

Quest linemen Cortez Cagle and Marchello Wade-Toles have gone up against her on the field.

"She's really tough," Cagle said. "She follows you on the field and she can play."

"She hasn't pancaked me," Wade-Toles said. "Yet."

Nuridden bristles, shoots a glare at her teammates, disputing their pancake total, and both guys beat a hasty retreat.

A football career nearing its end

Ruweya Nurriddin loves football and would like to play it her entire high school career.

But she is Muslim, and that means an end is coming to this athletic adventure for the feisty girl from Africa.

"I've loved playing, I'm getting better every game and now I'm going to start playing on the defensive line, too," she said. "But my Imam called me and told me I can't play. He said football is forbidden for girls because it goes against our culture, where no man can touch me."

Her Imam decided she could finish the nine-game schedule since she's already been playing. Quest has three games left in its inaugural football season.

"But I won't be able to play after that," Nurriddin said. "I'm going to miss it all so much. I love football.

"But I'll never play again."

