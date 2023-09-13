'New girl' Emma Converse gives Deer Creek volleyball a boost in Class 6A race

EDMOND — Emma Converse is one well-traveled volleyball player.

After playing for three different high schools in three different states over the past four years, the Deer Creek senior is used to adjusting to different coaches and teammates in new surroundings. What sets the 6-foot-1 outside hitter apart is that no matter the stop, she has been wildly successful everywhere she goes.

“I know what it is like being the new girl on a team,” Converse said after the Class 6A fourth-ranked Antlers dispatched 6A No. 8 Edmond North, 26-28, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24, Tuesday night at Edmond North High School. “I know what it is like to work to have to earn a spot, so it is nothing difficult to me now and I think it is really preparing me for college and having to work for my spot there, too, so I am real happy about that.”

Converse spent her freshman season playing 6A-level Texas volleyball at Johnson High School in San Antonio, where she was an all-conference performer. After her father’s employment necessitated a move to Fort Collins, Colo., Converse starred at Fossil Ridge High School for two years. She capped her junior season with an honorable mention all-state honor for helping Fossil Ridge reach the Colorado state tournament.

“Texas definitely takes the win for that one,” Converse said. “Very competitive, high-quality volleyball. Big schools, big girls, pretty much the biggest you are going to see. Oklahoma and Colorado, I would say, they are pretty even. They both have great competition.”

After graduation next spring, Converse will yet again be on the move. In March, she verbally committed to play college volleyball at the University of Buffalo in New York.

“Great coaches, great people, great environment,” Converse said. “Just kind of where I wanted to be. It was a great culture and it was just a really, overall, good fit. I can see a lot of success for us and I know we are going to do good things there. I am really excited.”

In the meantime, Converse has been a welcome addition to a Deer Creek roster that graduated nine seniors off last season’s 6A state-qualifying team. Despite her newcomer status, she has provided a valuable voice to a leadership role she shares with junior middle hitter Georgia Byers, junior libero Morgan Manning and junior setter CC Wright.

“She is completely valuable to our squad,” second-year Deer Creek coach Hayley Aquino said. “She is able to put the ball down from the back row, from the front row and she has brought huge strength to this program.”

The victory was the ninth in 10 matches for Deer Creek (17-5) and its third this season over the Huskies (14-8). The Antlers won a five-set battle over Edmond North Aug. 12 at the Norman High Tournament, then posted a two-set sweep of the Huskies Friday at Edmond Santa Fe’s Heather Harkness Tournament.

“I play club with a lot of them and I know their tricks and they know mine,” Byers said of Edmond North. “So you have to work around that because not everything that I usually do will work on them.”

Of Deer Creek’s 22 matches, a whopping 17 have been against teams currently ranked by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. It is a challenging slate that is sure to leave the Antlers battle-tested as the schedule draws closer to the crucial matches that comprise the postseason.

“I definitely strive to schedule a tough schedule to prepare us for state,” Aquino said. “Just having to come ready and prepared every time and ready to fight through it. Not give up and push to the end.”

