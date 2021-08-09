GIRL+ Camp exposes young women to wonders of science

Aug. 8—A little two-wheeled robot is winding its way through an obstacle course on the floor of the South High cafeteria. It makes 90-degree or 45-degree turns to navigate on a model of a little city. Teenage girls and their teachers hold their breath as it makes its way up a bridge.

"It's like watching a toddler walk," said Camille Moran, a math teacher at Bakersfield High School.

There are moments when the robot lags or it needs slight adjustments from human hands. But mostly, it is moving thanks to the lines of code being beamed to it from a Chromebook that the students have learned to guide its motions.

As the robot finishes its last leg into a garage at the end of the obstacle course, everyone claps.

This is the scene from the Kern High School District's inaugural GIRL+ Camp, which stands for Girls, Robotics and Leadership. It's an all-day, week-long summer camp aimed in part at getting young women interested in math, science and other STEM fields. It began last Monday and lasted through Friday.

Freshmen, sophomores and juniors from South, Golden Valley and West high schools were invited to the camp last week, but this is a pilot. Ultimately the hope is that a camp like this will be expanded to all high schools. It comes at just the right time in students' academic career. They can still take advantage of STEM programs in the district like Project Lead the Way or the Robotics Engineering Class at the Career Technical Education Center.

Incoming Golden Valley junior Perla Lopez said she signed up for the camp partially because science is her favorite subject, but also because she has never had a chance to take any courses involving robotics before. Though clearly the robots are a huge draw, there's more to the camp than learning to code for robots.

Kern High School District citizen scientist liaison Rachel Harless said GIRL+ camp is funded by a $4.8 million grant that Cal State Bakersfield received in 2018 from the U.S. Department of Education aimed at citizen science projects.

Earlier this summer, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School students in Bakersfield City School District worked on a citizen science project involving tracking trash on a mobile app around their school. KHSD students have also been working on a long-term project with a CSUB professor collecting soil samples and testing them for valley fever.

A big piece of the citizen science for the students at South High GIRL+ camp is studying 40 years of Environmental Protection Agency air quality data for California and Kern County. They also have daily data from 2020 as well as their birth year, Harless said.

The camp participants are asked to look the at data in whatever way most interests them. They could investigate the data itself and ask what caused spikes or dips. Did a wildfire, power plant, the lockdown or legislation affect air quality?

The students could also seek to educate other students about what pollution actually is, explaining the different elements of the air quality index, what causes them and why they are considered pollution.

This was an eye-opening experience for Lopez and her partner Elia Delgado, who will also be a junior at Golden Valley High School. Neither of them knew much about air quality, and they said it's rare their studies ever focus on something so close to home.

"It's a good change to learn about Kern County, instead of worldwide," Delgado said. "We're getting to learn more about where we live and what we breathe, too."

Other students focused on brainstorming solutions to poor air quality.

Another incoming Golden Valley junior, Vivian Tamayo, joined the camp because she is interested in a career where she can build technology that could change the world. Her team invented a solar-powered machine that would filter the air outside of highly-trafficked places, such as schools, work places and malls when air quality dropped.

All of the these projects were rolled into a final project enacted by their robots. Science and math have reputations for being cut and dry subjects in school, but Brittney Beck, director of the Citizen Scientist Project and assistant CSUB professor of teacher education, argues they're actually quite subjective and creative fields. That's why the storytelling final project is so crucial.

"You can have one set of data, and look at it two completely different ways," she said.

Throughout the week, the students were exposed to all sorts of other ways of participating in science.

They participated in a citizen science project where they were asked to guess the ages of people, and then their guesses were compared to others who had participated in the projects.

A guest speaker from Aera talked to the students about working as a petroleum engineer, so they could be exposed to someone working locally in engineering. The students also were asked to research which major companies hired coders.

Students at the camp said they enjoyed meeting girls from other schools who had similar interests. Some of them said it was their first time in a classroom since the pandemic began, and this was a lot more fun than regular school, even if the robots had glitches and tested their patience occasionally. There were no bells or homework. There were lots of teachers pitching in to help out, and lots of snacks.

"I've liked everything so far. The teachers really make it really fun, too," said Tamayo. "It feels like we're all working together."