Girl, 4, lands potential world-record golden trout

Caroline May Evans, 4, was all smiles after landing a gorgeous 2-pound golden trout recently in Wyoming, and her catch is up for world-record consideration.

The International Game Fish Assn. announced the prospect Saturday via Twitter, stating that Caroline “recently submitted an application for this 0.92-kg (2-pound) golden trout to potentially set the IGFA Female Smallfry Record for the species.

“Caroline was fishing in Wyoming. After a quick fight and weighing, she was able to safely release the fish.”

ALSO ON FTW OUTDOORS: Rare footage shows elusive ‘yellow whales’ in stunning detail

The IGFA has separate Smallfry categories for boys and girls age 10 or younger. They must abide by all IGFA international angling rules “with the exception that fish do not have to be weighed on land.”

The IGFA did not state whether there’s a current Female Smallfry record for golden trout.

For the sake of comparison, the IGFA’s overall world record for golden trout stands at 11 pounds. That fish was caught by Chas Reed at Cooks Lake, Wyoming, in 1948.