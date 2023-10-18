Girl, 12, recalls how she was put into a coma after vaping
Girl, 12, recalls how she was put into a coma after vapingThis Morning, ITV
Girl, 12, recalls how she was put into a coma after vapingThis Morning, ITV
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The Texas Rangers have been fantastic this postseason.
“I doubt they will [turn me down], I’ve been in the system for too long,” Durant joked. “I feel like I’m grandfathered in, being around as long as I have.”
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Blaney finished sixth Sunday and was third among the eight playoff drivers. He was disqualified because NASCAR said a shock on his car didn't meet the required height.
There are plenty of reasons to believe the arrow will not only keep pointing north for the Thunder this season, but take on an aggressive skyward trajectory.
The Bengals are back to .500. Now they get a bye week for Joe Burrow to continue to get healthy. They still have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And perhaps most crucially, they've done this before.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
The 2023 season would be an awesome season to have a 12-team playoff.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
West Virginia left 12 seconds for Houston after erasing an 11-point lead in four minutes.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Barboza has had his ups and downs in his MMA career, but even though he's just 4-7 in his last 11 outings, he still believes he's good enough to eventually fight for the featherweight title.
We've got another great weekend of games with four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
Colorado hosts Stanford on Friday in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin hands off the Week 6 overview of NFL backfields dealing with injuries and other question marks.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
If given the chance to draft again today — using September ADP — what would that team look like if selecting from the eighth pick of a 12-team fantasy league? Scott Pianowski shares his mock.
The Dolphins will be without their rookie running back for at least four weeks.