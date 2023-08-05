Can Girard football replace key players to contend for a region title?

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Girard YellowJackets

Coach: Bill McNally (6th season, 14-34)

2022 record: 2-7 (2-4 Region 5)

2022 playoff results: Did not qualify for the District 10 playoffs.

Assistant coaches: Ken Brown, Rob Morrow, Joe Dunn, Joey Alward, Paul Adamaszek, John Kramer, Jason Stevens, Shawn Seybert, Matthew Shreve, Sebastian Barker

Preseason prep: Everything you need to know for the 2023 District 10 football season

Player rankings: These are the Erie Times-News preseason top 50 football players in District 10 for 2023

Quarterback battle

The first thing Girard needs to do in camp is establish a new leader at quarterback with the graduation of Gabe Messmer, who threw for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Carson Stevens served as Messmer's backup last year and completed 7-of-14 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown and one interception. The junior is a versatile athlete and can be used at several positions if he isn't the starter. Girard also has senior Ashton Koppes listed as a quarterback. He could move to fullback as well if he doesn't win the job. Either way, Girard should be in good shape with an upperclassman leading the way under center. The starting quarterback will have a strong set of wide receivers to throw to, including James Kibbe, Derek Robinson, Tyler Mayes, Jeremiah Colon, Jamionn Flagella and tight end Kolton Miller.

Girard quarterback Carson Stevens throws against Fairview on Sept. 10, 2021, on Keck Field at Jack Bestwick Stadium in Fairview Township.

Establishing the run

Girard will also have to rebuild the rushing attack because of graduation losses. Leading rusher Zach Lowe is gone along with Messmer, who was second in rushing, and Gunner Bax as well. Senior Jeremiah Colon ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries and could elevate to the feature running back this fall. Mason Kalicky had 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns last fall and could also earn more carries this year. The rushing attack has a strong line in front of it with returning offensive linemen Colton States, Isaac Friel, Logan Rohler and Tyson Evanoff. Rohler and Friel are returning starters on the defensive line with Jeremiah Colon at linebacker. The 'Jackets also have plenty of candidates to step up and play some big minutes as Girard looks to get back to the playoffs this fall.

Schedule

Aug 25 at Northwestern 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. North East* 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Warren 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 Bye

Sept. 22 vs. Harbor Creek* 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Fort LeBoeuf* 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Fairview* 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Corry* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at General McLane* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Eisenhower 7 p.m.

*Region 5 game

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Girard football will need to fill several skill positions to compete