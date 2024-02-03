Giovanni Santiago, Jalen Sullinger power Kent State over Buffalo in MAC men's basketball

Giovanni Santiago and Jalen Sullinger each scored 17 points and visiting Kent State used a huge first-half run en route to an 83-52 victory over Buffalo in Mid-American Conference men's basketball Friday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Golden Flashes (11-11, 4-6), who trailed 3-2 early before taking the lead for good. After the Bulls (2-19, 1-8) pulled within 23-17 with 7:22 left in the first half, Santiago and Sullinger each had two 3-pointers to key an 18-0 run that put Kent State comfortably ahead 41-17.

It was 51-22 at halftime, and the Bulls never got closer than 24 points the rest of the way.

Santiago added 10 assists and six rebounds, and Chris Payton Jr. and Voncameron Davis (seven rebounds) scored 10 points each for the Flashes.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State uses 18-0 first-half run in MAC rout of Buffalo