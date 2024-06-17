Giovanni Rossi to join Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille as new sporting director

Former Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Rossi is set to join Marseille as their new director of football, according to L’Équipe. The arrival of the Italian executive coincides with their preparations for the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager.

Roberto De Zerbi is set to be announced as the new manager of Les Phocéens, Foot Mercato report. The former Brighton manager should take charge at the Stade Vélodrome soon after leaving the Seagulls at the end of the recent Premier League season. Rossi will provide a familiar face to De Zerbi at OM after working together at Sassuolo for 4 years between 2018 and 2021.

The Italian sporting director is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club. Due to his positive relationship and existing rapport with the former Sassuolo manager, he will act as the conduit between the coaching staff and Marseille president Pablo Longoria during De Zerbi’s time at the club.

GFFN | Liam Wraith