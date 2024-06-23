Giovanni Di Lorenzo remains keen on Napoli exit

Giovanni Di Lorenzo is adamant about leaving Napoli this summer.

According to a report by La Repubblica via TMW, Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo is searching for a way out of the club despite the arrival of Antonio Conte as the new head coach.

The Partenopei have indicated that they want to meet with the player and his agent after the Euros to resolve the issue. The relationship between both parties seems to be broken after Di Lorenzo’s agent Mario Giuffredi’s public outbursts about his client wanting to leave the club.

Napoli CEO Aurelio De Laurentiis is not looking to offload one of their top players to competitive Serie A counterparts and is waiting for an offer from outside Italy. A proposal of around €25 million is expected to tempt the Neapolitans and they will sell their skipper.

Multiple European outfits are following the situation surrounding Di Lorenzo and an offer is set to arrive soon.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN