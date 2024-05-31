Giovanni di Lorenzo’s agent: “His time at Napoli is over, even if Conte arrives”

The agent of Napoli captain Giovanni di Lorenzo has revealed that the player’s time at the club is over and it will stay that way even if Antonio Conte joins the Serie A giants.

Napoli are set to sign Conte and reports have stated that the Italian is keen on keeping Di Lorenzo, who he sees as an important part of the project along with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. It was reported yesterday that Conte even had a phone conversation with Di Lorenzo and it was received positively.

The Italian’s agent spoke to CalcioNapoli24 during the AEG tournament and he was asked about his client’s future. He revealed that even if Conte joins, Di Lorenzo’s time at Napoli is up and he will depart.

Mario Giufreddi said: “In recent days he has rested, he went home for 3-4 days. You have read my thoughts in the last interviews, which were not just my thoughts, because I am not a crazy person who goes out in the morning and talks without confronting his client. That is my opinion and that of the player, it remains so.”

“We are not moving one iota from my previous statements. Not even with Conte’s arrival can he change his mind ? technical, who the coach is. It has nothing to do with it, these are choices that one develops independently of football because there are

many dynamics and situations where a player makes reflections that lead him to decide in a certain way. I’m happy that Conte is arriving in Naples, it is the right medicine and I believe that all the players want to have the honor of being coached by

Conte, but the coach has nothing to do with the decision that Giovanni

communicated.”

Giufreddi further said: “My relationships with Napoli remain intact, of friendship. It’s true we’ve argued over the years, but we’ve sorted things out. This Di Lorenzo affair is something separate, it is more a desire of the player to have made this choice. I believe that Giovanni’s time here in Naples is over and I believe this is also the thought of my client. So relations remain good, but I work to fulfill the wishes of my players.”

Giufreddi had stated in previous interviews that Di Lorenzo has already spoken to Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna and has expressed his desire to leave because the club doesn’t trust the defender anymore.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN