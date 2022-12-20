201

Giovani Bernard didn't deserve media's pestering after Buccaneers loss

Shalise Manza Young
·Yahoo Sports Columnist
·6 min read

At the risk of sounding like an old lady, here goes: journalists aren't supposed to become the story.

But on Monday, reporters who cover the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves as one of the stories of the day on NFL Twitter (along with the gobsmacking lack of situational awareness from the New England Patriots' offense) after posting a video of their postgame interaction with backup running back Giovani Bernard.

For a recap: the Buccaneers were up 17-3 at halftime on Sunday against Cincinnati and got the ball to start the second half. Bernard fumbled a fake punt on fourth-and-1 with the ball on the Bucs' half of the field, and the Bengals got possession at Tampa Bay's 16-yard line. Despite the favorable field position for Cincinnati, the defense held the Bengals to just a field goal. It was an unfortunate mistake, and the Bengals went on to win the game 34-23, though Tom Brady's four turnovers that followed — on consecutive possessions — arguably played a much larger role in the loss.

In the locker room after the game, reporters said Bernard initially declined to comment on the play, then acquiesced after being badgered.

To be clear, it isn't the interaction with Bernard that's the problem. Any reporter who does the job for any reasonable length of time will have interactions that are confrontational or awkward, especially when the team just lost a game or the topic is a bad play by a player or bad call by a coach. While there is a 10-minute "cooling off" period before coaches are at podiums or locker rooms are opened, the truth is for some athletes and in some situations, that's not nearly long enough.

And it's not about Bernard not wanting to talk either. By many accounts, the veteran is one of the nicer guys media will encounter in an NFL locker room, but he isn't the first nor last player who had no interest in talking to reporters after a tough loss or mistake.

It's the fact that we saw the interaction at all.

Posting that video reeks of trying to publicly and unnecessarily shame Bernard, and there are moments that are uncomfortable. There was a meme that circulated online years ago, of an empty white laundry basket and the words, "your dirty laundry belongs in here. Not on Facebook." In the same way, not every interaction reporters have with athletes needs to become social media fodder.

Bernard initially told reporters that he wasn't going to talk Sunday because they hadn't wanted to talk to him at any other point in the season. He missed nine weeks to an ankle injury suffered in Week 2, and the Bucs, like most teams, don't make players available to media when they're on injured reserve. Sunday was his third game back, and his fumble did play a role in the loss.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 27: Giovani Bernard #25 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers is seen after the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Bucs running back Giovani Bernard, pictured here in August after a preseason game against Indianapolis, had an awkward interaction with media after Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

But as we see in the video, as he's walking through the locker room one reporter tells Bernard, "you were injured all year" as justification for why he hasn't gotten media attention before then. Someone else says, "what have you done for us to talk to you about all year?"

Yikes.

Yes, players are technically obligated to make themselves available to media once during the week and after the game. But any analysis of Sunday's game could be done without Bernard's input, and telling the audience that he wouldn't comment after the game may lead to some fans judging him negatively for not holding himself to account for his error. And that consequence is for Bernard to deal with, not reporters.

To Bernard's credit, he eventually obliged. He said it was a miscommunication, it was all on him and "I messed up." After the third time he gave that response, it was clear he wasn't going to offer more, but still he got four more questions. Four more variations on the same answer followed.

If there was an intent to make Bernard look bad with how things went down, for many it had the opposite effect: it's the media members who look bad, not to mention unprofessional.

Asking him what has he done to merit media members talking to him is foul. Bernard is a 31-year-old running back who is playing on a one-year contract for the minimum a player with his experience can earn. He didn't want to suffer an injury that took him off the field for half the season. He is likely well aware that this could be his last season as a professional athlete and may be embarrassed that a guy who once had three straight seasons with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage is now relegated to playing only special teams.

Beyond that, he's a human being. That fact seems completely lost in the interaction. It comes across that the reporters wanted something from Bernard, and damn if they aren't going to get it.

Journalism requires first and foremost great curiosity, but almost as important, an ability to foster and maintain relationships. Insulting a man in a low moment because you demand he explain his mistake seems completely antithetical to good relationship-building. Maybe to some reporters only the starters or stars are worth treating well, which is wrong. You never know when a backup will be a star, and by focusing only on the bold names, an amazing story in a different corner of the room could be missed.

And if you really want to know how the sausage is made sometimes, a good reporter knows disgruntled players can be the best sources, especially on struggling teams. But that's only after a relationship has been established, usually through an investment of time. If something goes down that the team doesn't want the public to know about, maybe you get a text one snowy morning and break a big story.

Of course fans want to know how a winning play came together or what went wrong on the fake punt attempt, but Bernard didn't want to offer his breakdown Sunday. Maybe he would have Monday had he been treated differently.

What differentiates a beat reporter is access. What's done with that access is important.

Recommended Stories

  • Packers release former 1st-round WR Sammy Watkins before Monday's kickoff vs. Rams

    Watkins, 29, will go on waivers.

  • Donovan Mitchell talks 'draining' Utah experience, then leads Cavs in blowout of Jazz

    Mitchell opened up about his challenges in Utah, then torched the Jazz in his first matchup against his former team.

  • Alex Jones seeks $1.3 million salary in Infowars bankruptcy

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.

  • Hazardous storm system hits United States ahead of winter holidays

    "With such a large and powerful storm system... it is imperative that travelers check the latest forecast before venturing out," the Service said in a short range forecast posted on its website on Tuesday. A surge of Arctic air crossing the country behind a cold front is expected to create blizzard conditions in parts of the Plains and Great Lakes region, while a flash freeze could occur from the mid-South to the East Coast, according to the Service. Heavy snow is also likely across the northern Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest, with the greatest snowfall expected in the higher terrain of the Cascade Mountains, northern Idaho, northwest Montana, and western Wyoming, the National Weather Service said.

  • Holiday travel: Expect near pre-pandemic traffic, cheaper gas

    An estimated 112.7 million people will travel from home for the holidays, or 3.6 million people more than last year.

  • NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years

    It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander’s power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.

  • Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing

    The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers following an emergency landing and fire earlier this month, and none of the strategic aircraft will perform flyovers at this years' college bowl games. A bomber experienced an in-flight malfunction on Dec. 10, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where it caught fire. The standdown is significant in that there are fewer than 20 stealth bombers in the entire fleet and the aircraft provides, along with the B-52 Stratofortress, the air leg of the nation's nuclear triad.

  • OnlyFans model claims she was asked to leave ice rink due to her outfit: 'So embarrassing'

    "Would this happen if I didn't look like this? I don't think so."

  • NFL Power Rankings: Nothing in NFL history would match Brock Purdy leading 49ers to a Super Bowl

    The 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender, but there's one big issue.

  • Paulina Gretzky shares 'stunning' photos from Studio 34 birthday party: 'Glamorous'

    The actress shared photos from her disco-themes birthday bash held at Studio 34 last week.

  • ‘Babylon’ stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie talk debauchery and drugs of Old Hollywood: ‘It was not PC at all’

    Director Damien Chazelle and stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and more talk to Yahoo Entertainment about their new film "Babylon."

  • Biden in newly surfaced video declares Iran talks ‘dead’

    President Biden in a newly released video declared talks on the Iranian nuclear deal “dead,” signaling an end to negotiations his administration took part in after the Trump administration pulled the United States from the international agreement. The remarks by Biden were made during a political rally on Nov. 4, but only circulated publicly on…

  • German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp

    A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function. Defense lawyers had asked for their client to be acquitted, arguing that the evidence hadn’t shown beyond doubt that Furchner knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no proof of intent as required for criminal liability.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer law violations

    Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed customers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. Wells was ordered to repay $2 billion to consumers by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which also enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the San Francisco bank Tuesday. It's the largest fine ever leveled against a bank by the CFPB and the largest yet against Wells, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate its image after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.

  • Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election results

    An Arizona judge has dismissed most of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit contesting the victory of her opponent, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), after Lake for weeks seized on unproven voter fraud allegations. Lake had asked the judge to set aside Hobbs’s certified victory based on 10 counts, alleging election officials in Maricopa County — which comprises…

  • Kentucky football lands commitment from No. 1 quarterback in transfer portal

    Get to know the quarterback transferring to Kentucky who will be the favorite to replace Will Levis as starter.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals on gifts that'll arrive by Xmas with Prime — save up to $170

    Procrastinators can snap up a fan-favorite Ninja blender at a $30 discount and next-level Bose earbuds for $70 off.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Lauren Boebert, calls her childish and mocks her struggle to get re-elected

    Lauren Boebert referred back to Marjorie Taylor Greene's infamous "space lasers" post in an interview. Greene responded scathingly on Twitter.

  • Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing deal to purchase Phoenix Suns from Robert Sarver

    Mat Ishbia, the former Michigan State University guard turned billionaire executive, is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns from embattled owner Robert Sarver, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

  • Tom Browning, who pitched perfect game for Reds, dies at 62

    Tom Browning, an All-Star pitcher who threw the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history and helped them win a World Series title, died on Monday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced Browning's death on Twitter, saying he died at his home in Union, Kentucky. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Browning’s home about 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a man found not breathing.