Giornale: Real Madrid and Man City ask for information on Milan star

Real Madrid and Manchester City are both contemplating a move for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez but the Frenchman is still keen to stay with the Rossoneri.

As reported by Il Giornale (via Milan News), two of Europe’s wealthiest clubs are interested in Hernandez which is immediate cause for concern given how important he is to the Rossoneri.

Whilst it has become commonplace for Rafael Leao to be at the centre of transfer speculation each season, it is actually Hernandez and Mike Maignan who seem to be the most desirable elements of Milan’s squad this summer.

Milan have been working on a contract renewal for Hernandez throughout the season but a deal has not yet been struck, with the salary being the sticking point. His current deal is not up until 2026 so Milan can charge a lot for him this summer.

Hernandez still wants to stay at Milan this summer and is discussing the new contract openly, but a player of his quality will not wait forever and there is serious interest in him.

Hernandez has been the most reliable element of the defence in the past year, playing 46 times last season and he also scored five goals in the process.