Giorgos Giakoumakis aims criticism at MLS after Cruz Azul move

Giorgos Giakoumakis has only just completed his big-money move from Atlanta United to Liga MX giants Cruz Azul, but he has put himself in the headlines once again.

The Greek striker made the switch for a reported fee of $10 million after scoring 24 goals and seven assists in 43 matches across all competitions for Atlanta.

But despite that successful time as a Major League Soccer star, Giakoumakis was quick to aim some harsh words at the league regarding its structure.

“I think the level here (Liga MX) is higher,” he said. “That’s the bad thing in MLS, it’s ok to lose some games and I hate it.”

This season, 18 of Major League Soccer’s 29 teams will make the playoffs, if you include the preliminary play-in rounds, a set-up that has received harsh criticism since its instillation.

At Cruz Azul however, Giakoumakis will almost certainly come under far more media scrutiny and on-pitch pressure than during his time in Atlanta.