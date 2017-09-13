Giorgio Tavecchio named AFC special teamer of the week for debut performance

Giorgio Tavecchio spent a lot of time trying to make NFL teams since leaving the University of California in 2012, but always wound up on the outside looking in when it came time to play regular season games.

That ended last week when the Raiders placed Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve and added Tavecchio to their 53-man roster before taking on the Titans to open the season. Tavecchio made the most of the long-awaited opportunity.

Tavecchio hit all four field goals and both extra points that he tried during the 26-16 victory, including a pair of 52-yard field goals that showed the Raiders won’t be losing much in kicking distance despite Janikowski’s injury. Tavecchio’s six kickoffs also resulted in five touchbacks.

As a result of that performance, Tavecchio has been named the first AFC special teams player of the week for the 2017 season and set a high bar for the weeks to come.