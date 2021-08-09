Giorgi Bezhanishvili with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat

NBA.com

The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers, 84-76. Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from the G League Ignite, led all scorers with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Rockets, while Alperen Sengun, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Turkey, added 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the victory. Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC, tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Cavaliers fall to 0-1.