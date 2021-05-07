Yankees' Gio Urshela likely escaping IL stint, but Miguel Andujar coming up from minors

Gio Urshela turns to run out of batter's box

Gio Urshela is still a bit hobbled after suffering a knee injury while making a diving play during Thursday's game against the Houston Astros, so the Yankees announced that they've called up Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Urshela has an MRI on his knee after making a diving stop and throw to first base. Once the play was dead, Urshela stayed down on one knee and then had to exit the game -- but he will likely miss a stint on the IL.

With Rougned Odor also out with a knee injury, the Yankees will have to turn to Tyler Wade -- who came in for Urshela on Thursday -- and Andujar.

Andujar was having a hot start to the season in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .462 with three home runs and five RBI in just three games, so he seems ready to make his 2021 debut.

The Yankees have been winning again, so adding a bat like that could be key, especially when there are a few other guys in the lineup who are still struggling at the plate.

In order for Andujar to come up, the Yankees sent Albert Abreu down to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.