Gio Urshela injury update: Aaron Boone comments on Yankees 3B's status entering Wednesday's game against Royals

Aaron Boone Gio Urshela 6/22

Yankees 3B Gio Urshela, who made a ninth-inning exit from Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh-inning, is out of the lineup for Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. game at Yankee Stadium but could be available later on.

New York manager Aaron Boone updated Urshela's left shin injury during a pregame availability with the media.

"He had X-rays, which were negative," Boone said. "It's actually kind of, obviously, where he got hit in the shin there, more in the muscle. So he's pretty sore today. Still a little bit of swelling in there. We'll see if he's available later in the game for some kind of role and hopefully it's not something that keeps him down too much but, at this point, day to day."

Asked about what Urshela would do during pregame, Boone was unsure.

"I'm not sure," Boone said. "I saw him a little while ago where he's getting treatment, so I'm not sure exactly what they'll be having him do pregame."

DJ LeMahieu is set to start at 3B for Urshela, who has slashed .273/.317/.442 with nine home runs and 31 RBI over 64 games in 2021.