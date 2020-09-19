Budding USMNT star Gio Reyna scores first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund (video)

Gio Reyna, the 17-year-old U.S. international, scored his first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

That sound you just heard was the Giovanni Reyna hype train switching to an even higher gear.

Reyna scored his first Bundesliga goal on Saturday for Borussia Dortmund, turning around an opposite-post shot from a super tight angle against Borussia Monchengladbach in the 35th minute.

GIO REYNA GOAL!!



The 17-year-old American gets his first Bundesliga goal! pic.twitter.com/YpXoiIHX5c — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2020

Reyna did well to chase down fellow 17-year-old Jude Bellingham’s poke through the Gladbach defense, and that kind of physical prowess combined with technical ability is why American fans are so excited about the youngster.

The son of former USMNT star Claudio Reyna and U.S. international Danielle Egan, Reyna had a great preseason after breaking into the first team last winter, and carried that momentum into Dortmund’s opener. This marks his second goal for the club, the first coming in jaw-dropping fashion during the German Cup last February.

Dortmund led 1-0 at halftime.

This story will be updated.

More from Yahoo Sports: