Gino Mader at the 2021 Giro d'Italia - Gino Mader, Swiss cyclist, dies aged 26 after Tour de Suisse crash - Getty Images/Luca Bettini

A Swiss cyclist has died following a horrific fall into a ravine during stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

Gino Mäder’s team-mates at Bahrain Victorious said they were “devastated” in a statement confirming “with deep sadness and heavy hearts” that he failed to respond to treatment in hospital.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained,” the team announced. “Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mäder, 26, was resuscitated immediately after the fall almost 200 kilometres into the race following a high-speed collision with American rider Magnus Sheffield. They were descending the Albula Pass towards La Punt, where the stage ended.

World champion Remco Evenepoel said the stage ended with a descent he labelled ‘dangerous’.

View of the descent at stage five of the Tour du Suisse - Gino Mader, Swiss cyclist, dies after crashing into ravine at Tour de Suisse - Shutterstock/Gian Ehrenzeller

“One thing I don’t think anyone was happy with today is the finish,” Evenepoel said in a post-race interview with Cycling Pro Net.

“The course now ends with a dangerous descent, and we have seen some crashes there as well. It would have been better to finish on top.”

“It wasn’t a smart idea to place the finish of such a stage after a descent. But you obviously still need more spectacle. Something just has to happen for you to react.”

Magnus Sheffield walks away from the scenes as paramedics attend to Mäder - Gino Mader, Swiss cyclist, dies aged 26 after Tour de Suisse crash - Shutterstock/Zac Williams

According to race organisers, Mäder had been found motionless in the water before being resuscitated and transported to hospital in the city of Chur by air ambulance.

Advertisement

“Following the high-speed incident, which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26 year old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital,” his team explained.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.

“Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.”

Members of Mäder's Bahrain-Victorious team on Friday morning - Gino Mader, Swiss cyclist, dies after crashing into ravine at Tour de Suisse - Shutterstock/Gian Ehrenzeller

The team’s managing director, Milan Erzen, added: “We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

Advertisement

A statement from the Tour de Suisse organisers said prior to his death: “At race kilometre 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed. The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes.”

International cycling union, the UCI, said it was “devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder”.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling,” a statement added.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.