Gino Garcia one away from 40 career field goals | Texas Tech football round number watch

The Texas Tech football team reaches the midway point of the regular season when the Red Raiders challenge Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday in Waco. Both teams are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.

Several Red Raiders are approaching, or just passed, milestone career numbers. Here are a few at a glance.

Texas Tech football kicker Gino Garcia

The next made field goal for Garcia will be the 40th of his career. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior from Richardson Berkner went 32 for 46 in three years at Houston Baptist, now known as Houston Christian, and is 7 of 11 this year for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech football safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

The 5-11, 195-pound senior from Oklahoma City Carl Albert needs four tackles to reach 200 for his career, and his next start will be his 30th. Taylor-Demerson has started 14 games in a row, but he's questionable for Saturday after missing most of last week's game with back tightness that the medical staff could not relieve.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Drae McCray

The 5-9, 185-pound junior from Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian is within 12 receiving yards of reaching 2,000 for his career. He passed 2,500 all-purpose yards last week when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in a 49-28 conquest of Houston. Most of McCray's career numbers were compiled in his first two years at Austin Peay.

More: Dreaming on Drae: Red Raiders imagining ways to use new speed receiver

Texas Tech football inside receiver Myles Price

The 5-10, 190-pound senior from The Colony needs 71 all-purpose yards for 2,000 in his career. He topped 1,500 yards in career receiving last week.

Texas Tech offensive lineman Cole Spencer

The 6-4, 300-pound offensive guard is set to make his 50th career start in college football. His first 44 came at left tackle for Western Kentucky, where he played from 2017-21. Spencer's a seventh-year senior who's redshirted and received a medical hardship waiver after he missed last season recovering from knee and back surgeries.

More: Spencer sets out to make up for lost time

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks

The 5-10, 230-pound senior from Manor topped the 2,000-yard mark in career rushing last week with his third consecutive 100-yard game. He's the 16th Red Raiders' back to reach that milestone.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Tony Bradford

The 6-1, 300-pound senior from Galena Park North Shore made his 30th career start last week. He's three away from 50 career games played and 30 career tackles for loss.

College football

Who: Texas Tech at Baylor

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco

TV: ESPN2

Line: Texas Tech by 1. Over-under: 60 1/2 points.

Records: Texas Tech 2-3, 1-1 in the Big 12; Baylor 2-3, 1-1

Rankings: Both teams unranked.

Last game: Texas Tech 49, Houston 28; Baylor 36, Central Florida 35

Last meeting: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17 last year in Lubbock.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Gino Garcia nears 40 field goals | Texas Tech football round number watch