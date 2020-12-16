Gimmie Him: Tua Tagovailoa would solve Patriots quarterback woes

As the New England Patriots get set to take on the Miami Dolphins, this week’s Gimmie Him is an obvious choice given what has transpired with the New England Patriots quarterback play over the past couple of weeks.

Tua Tagovailoa would be the choice for me, if I had to pick a player from the Dolphins roster to come to New England. His talent and playmaking ability should be able to stabilize the Dolphins quarterback position for years to come.

Just take what he did last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Miami overmatched against the defending Super Bowl champions, Tagovailoa kept them in the game. He went 28 of 48 on the afternoon, throwing for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

He continued his streak of stellar play, as he had a great game against Cincinnati the Sunday before. In that contest, he went 26-of-39 on the afternoon, throwing for 296 yards and a touchdown pass in what was a 19-7 win for the Dolphins.

The combination of his strong, accurate arm as well as his mobility fits perfectly with today’s NFL style.in addition, his calmness in the pocket and ability to make quick reads are also assets that have allowed the rookie to succeed in difficult situations. Does he make rookie mistakes? Yes, he does. However, he has a very good understanding of the game, as well as the ability to make sound decisions on the field.

As it stands right now, the Patriots need a starting quarterback that can get the football to wide receivers consistently. In addition, they need stability at the position. Tagovailoa would be able to provide that for New England, and also allow them to address other needed skill positions in upcoming drafts.

In what is a bit of a role reversal, Miami has their quarterback for the foreseeable future, while New England is looking for one. Tagovailoa would be the answer to New England’s quarterback woes and give them a face of the franchise. He would be exactly what the Patriots need to get back into playoff contention.

Related