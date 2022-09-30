Gimme Him: Which Vikings players we would steal for the Saints

The Minnesota Vikings have playmakers who would look really good as New Orleans Saints; would Kirk Cousins be an upgrade at quarterback? It’s a question we’re asking in this week’s staff picks for which Vikings players we’d like to seal for the Saints. But there are more problems in New Orleans than those under center, so they also got some consideration. Let’s explore:

QB Kirk Cousins

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Well, right now I think it’s pretty obvious who would help the Saints the most. That would be one Kirk Cousins. I know he’s pretty much milquetoast, but anything that is middle of the road would make this offense look great. Now, if Jameis Winston was healthy, it’s much more of a discussion. With just 10 first-half points and an offense that sputters until the last 6 minutes of a game, it’s clear that something will need to happen at QB until Winston is back to health. — Dylan Sanders

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The Saints’ defense ranks No. 32 in ESPN’s pass rush win rate and it’s not even close to moving up the food chain. Right now, they are 11% behind the New England Patriots (30%) with a win rate of just 19%. New Orleans has talent on the edge but hasn’t been able to find consistent contributions from its interior rotation beyond starters David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle. Tomlinson would lead the Saints’ interior defensive line group with 7 total pressures while not giving up much ground at all in the passing g game. That would be a huge step forward for New Orleans and a defensive line that has only four sacks on the season and has allowed two 100-yard rushers. — Ross Jackson

QB Kirk Cousins

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins has had poor stretches of play and bright moments, but more than anything he’s been competent, and that baseline reliability is what the Saints have been missing under center without Drew Brees. He’d be an upgrade over Jameis Winston even if injuries weren’t a factor, which really pains me to say as someone who has enjoyed slandering Cousins in the past. Cousins doesn’t boast the strongest arm or safest ball security around the league, but he’s still an improvement (he’s thrown 94 interceptions in his 128-game career; Winston has been picked off 96 times in just 86 games) and someone who could clean up the pre-snap issues New Orleans has experienced this season. If the Saints were just getting average play at quarterback they’d be a lot closer to 3-0 than they are right now. — John Sigler

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire