Gimme Him: Which Steelers players we’d like to steal for the Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t played up to expectations this season, but, well, neither have the New Orleans Saints. And there are some Steelers players who could help the Saints out in a big way if they decided to go turncloak — and who could blame them, having never worn real gold on their jerseys in the NFL? Here are a few Steelers players we’d like to steal for the Saints on Sunday:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the best safeties in the league. I think both Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu have been improved and don’t need replacing, but Fitzpatrick would create a perfect room of safeties that all compliment each other. It would also greatly help with the weak depth in the secondary because of all of the injuries that it has been through this season. — Dylan Sanders

WR George Pickens

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

With all of the uncertainty the Saints have faded at wide receiver, imagine having the position sewn up for the foreseeable future with Chris Olave and George Pickens. Not a bad situation considering the fragile future that awaits the receiver room. Pickens is a big, physical and athletic receiver who is just as tenacious a blocker as he is a pass-catcher. The second-round selection would be second among Saints wideouts in receiving yards and third in catches. But more importantly, the projection of the position moving forward would be in the hands of two solid and talented young receivers for years to come. — Ross Jackson

DL Cameron Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

How cool would it be to see Ironhead Craig Heyward’s son playing for his dad’s old team? Nostalgia aside, Heyward is exactly who the Saints could use up front as an anchor who can bring pressure in the A and B gaps, and he’s flexible enough to move all around the defensive line. He may not be the same player he was when he was younger, but Heyward is still a force to be reckoned with. He’s produced more pressures this season (21) than any defensive tackle in New Orleans, tying Cameron Jordan for second-most on the Saints behind Marcus Davenport (23). They could use him. — John Sigler

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire