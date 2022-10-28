Gimme Him: Which Raiders players we’d like to steal for the Saints

It’s kind of concerning that a perennial laughingstock like the Las Vegas Raiders has players who would really change the landscape for the New Orleans Saints. But the Saints have some real weaknesses on their roster, and a couple of Raiders in particular would totally change their outlook on the season if they changed sides. Here are a few players we’d like to steal for New Orleans:

RB Josh Jacobs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I would steal Josh Jacobs in a heartbeat. He and Alvin Kamara would be one of the best running back duos of all time. The Saints are missing that really reliable change of pace back from Kamara, and Jacobs would bring that and then some. We all love Mark Ingram, but I think it goes without question that the Saints need another running back. It would help Kamara very much to have someone like Jacobs coming in and offering the defense a different kind of look. — Dylan Sanders

DE Maxx Crosby

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints need help on the defensive line. Both the team’s pass rush and run defense production have seen a major drop-off from previous years. Crosby, were he added to the New Orleans roster, would be tied with linebacker Demario Davis as the team-leader in sacks (6) and has put together 26 defensive stops according to Pro Football Focus. No Saints player has topped 20 in the latter category, linebacker Pete Werner leads the way with 18. Having linebackers leading in sacks and defensive stops is not ideal for a defense. That tends to mean that the team is having to supplement their pressure with blitzes in order to be impactful and that ball-carriers are making it to the second level. Crosby would help in both areas. And, on top of it all, at 25 years old he would help to insure the future of the defensive line. — Ross Jackson

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

I thought about getting cute and saying free safety Duron Harmon, who has more interceptions (2) than the Saints do as a team this year (1), but I’ve got to go with Crosby as a more consistent disruptor up front. His 30 quarterback pressures this season nearly equal what Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport have combined for (35). He would be a massive upgrade for the Saints pass rush; if he only elevates the unit from dead-last to league-average, it’s worth it.

